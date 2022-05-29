Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. In the Blood. Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler
2. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
3. This Time Tomorrow. Emma Straub. Riverhead
4. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
6. The Summer Place. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
7. Something Wilder. Christina Lauren. Gallery
8. Book of Night. Holly Black. Tor
9. The Island. Adrian McKinty. Little, Brown
10. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Office BFFs. Fischer/Kinsey. Dey Street
2. Mordenkainen Presents. Wizards of the Coast
3. Endure. Cameron Hanes. St. Martin’s
4. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
5. Phil. Alan Shipnuck. Avid Reader
6. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
7. River of the Gods. Candice Millard. Doubleday
8. Why I Stand. Jonathan Isaac. DW
9. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
10. Created Equal. Ben Carson. Center Street
MASS MARKET
1. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
2. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Country Born. Linda Lael Miller. HQN
4. Montana. Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. The Devil’s Crossing. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Immortal Rising. Lynsay Sands. Avon
7. The Shadow. Patterson/Sitts. Grand Central
8. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Shadow Fire. Christine Feehan. Berkley
10. Any Sunday. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 2. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
4. The Fiber Fueled Cookbook. Will Bulsiewicz. Avery
5. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
6. Make, Sew and Mend. Bernadette Banner. Page Street
7. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
10. The Dictionary of Lost Words. Pip Williams. Ballantine
