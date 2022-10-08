Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2022 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
3. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
4. The Golden Enclaves. Naomi Novik. Del Rey
5. The Winners. Fredrik Backman. Atria
6. Treasure State. C.J. Box. Minotaur
7. Blowback. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
8. Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty. Kyle Mills. Atria
9. The Butcher and the Wren. Alaina Urquhart. Zando
10. Suspect. Scott Turow. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Live Wire. Kelly Ripa. Dey Street
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. Killing the Legends. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
4. The Rise of the Rest. Steve Case. Avid Reader
5. Starry Messenger. Neil deGrasse Tyson. Holt
6. Healing Through Words. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel
7. Discipline Is Destiny. Ryan Holiday. Portfolio
8. The 6 Types of Working Genius. Patrick M. Lencioni. BenBella/Holt
9. Home Is Where the Eggs Are. Molly Yeh. Morrow
10. What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy. Gaby Dalkin. Abrams
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. After the Bite. Lynsay Sands. Avon
3. Flying Angels. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
5. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
6. Explosive Revenge. Maggie K. Black. Love Inspired Suspense
7. Married In Texas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. Midnight Shadows. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
9. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
10. Cowboy Justice at Whiskey Gulch. Elle James. Harlequin Intrigue
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 4. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
5. Spy X Family, Vol. 8. Tatsuya Endo. Viz
6. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
7. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
8. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
9. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner
10. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
