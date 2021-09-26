Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
2. Harlem Shuffle. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
3. Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates. Kyle Mills. Atria/Bestler
4. Beautiful World, Where Are You. Sally Rooney. FSG
5. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
6. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
7. Forgotten in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
8. Empire of the Vampire. Jay Kristoff. St. Martin’s
9. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead
10. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. An Unapologetic Cookbook. Joshua Weissman. Alpha
2. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
3. A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century. Heying/Weinstein. Portfolio
4, Take Back Your Time. Christy Wright. Ramsey
5. Countdown bin Laden. Chris Wallace. Avid Reader
6. Once upon a Chef. Jennifer Segal. Clarkson Potter
7. Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised. Carmelo Anthony. Gallery
8. Cook Once Dinner Fix. Cassy Joy Garcia. Simon & Schuster
9. Provoke. Tuff/Goldbach/Fishburne. Wiley
10. You Got Anything Stronger? Gabrielle Union. Dey Street
MASS MARKET
1. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. A Country Affair. Debbie Macomber. Mira
3. Hidden. Fern Michaels. Zebra
4. Texas Outlaw. Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central
5. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell
6. Keeping Secrets. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
7. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell
8. Marauder. Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
9. Maple Leaf Harvest. Catherine Anderson. Berkley
10. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. My Hero Academia, Vol. 29. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Given, Vol. 6. Natsuki Kizu. Sublime
6. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
7. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz. Lucy Adlington. Harper
8. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
9. The Sisters of Auschwitz. Roxane van Iperen. Harper
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
