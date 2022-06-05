Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
2. The War of Two Queens. Jennifer L. Armentrout. Blue Box
3. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam
4. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
5. In the Blood. Jack Carr. Atria/Bestler
6. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
8. The Summer Place. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
9. This Time Tomorrow. Emma Straub. Riverhead
10. Two Nights in Lisbon. Chris Pavone. MCD
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
3. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
4. Endure. Cameron Hanes. St. Martin’s
5. Mordenkainen Presents. Wizards of the Coast
6. Fighting Words Devotional. Ellie Holcomb. B&H
7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
8. Phil. Alan Shipnuck. Avid Reader
9. Created Equal. Ben Carson. Center Street
10. The Cook You Want to Be. Andy Baraghani. Lorena Jones
MASS MARKET
1. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
2. Because of Miss Bridgerton. Julia Quinn. Avon
3. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Montana. Debbie Macomber. Mira
5. Country Born. Linda Lael Miller. HQN
6. Sound of Darkness. Heather Graham. Mira
7. When the Shooting Starts. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. The Devil’s Crossing. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
10. Immortal Rising. Lynsay Sands. Avon
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
5. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. The Fiber Fueled Cookbook. Will Bulsiewicz. Avery
7. The PD Book. Aguilar/Cohen. Jossey-Bass
8. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
9. 10. The Dictionary of Lost Words. Pip Williams. Ballantine
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book). Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
