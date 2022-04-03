Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. The Recovery Agent. Janet Evanovich. Atria
3. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
4. The Match. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
5. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
6. French Braid. Anne Tyler. Knopf
7. A Sunlit Weapon. Jacqueline Winspear. Harper
8. A Safe House. Stuart Woods. Putnam
9. One Italian Summer. Rebecca Serle. Atria
10. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Great Reset. Glenn Beck. Forefront
2. Life Force. Tony Robbins. Simon & Schuster
3. You, Happier. Daniel G. Amen. Tyndale Refresh
4. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
5. Laptop from Hell. Miranda Devine. Post Hill
6. One Damn Thing After Another. William P. Barr. Morrow
7. The Whole Body Reset. Stephen Perrine. Simon & Schuster
8. CEO Excellence. Dewar/Keller/Malhotra. Scribner
9. The Wok. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Norton
10. I’ll Start Again Monday. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson
MASS MARKET
1. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
2. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Afraid. Jackson/Ivy/Childs. Zebra
4. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. Fast Ice. Cussler/Brown. Putnam
6. A Wish upon a Dress. Debbie Macomber. Mira
7. Book of Dreams. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
8. Springtime Sunshine. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. Robyn Carr. Mira
10. Highland Wolf. Lynsay Sands. Avon
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
6. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
7. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba... Ryoji Hirano. Viz
9. My Hero Academia, Vol. 30. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
10. The Spanish Love Deception. Elena Armas. Atria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.