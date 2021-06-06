Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
2. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine
5. The Saboteurs. Cussler/Du Brul. Putnam
6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
7. While Justice Sleeps. Stacey Abrams. Doubleday
8. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
9. That Summer. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
10. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. The Women of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.). John Green. Dutton
4. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
5. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
6. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
7. A Course Called America. Tom Coyne. Avid Reader
8. Breaking the News. Alex Marlow. Threshold Editions
9. Zero Fail. Carol Leonnig. Random House
10. The Premonition. Michael Lewis. Norton
MASS MARKET
1. Shadow Storm. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. Daddy’s Girls. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Sentinel. Child/Child. Dell
4. Red River Vengeance. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Savage Sunday. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Wilderness Defender. Maggie K. Black. Love Inspired Suspense
7. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
8. Cold Case Trail. Sharee Stover. Love Inspired Suspense
9. Undercover Duke. Sabrina Jeffries. Zebra
10. The Midwife Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
3. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. The Book of Lost Names. Kristin Harmel. Gallery
5. The Summer House. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. The Giver of Stars. Jojo Moyes. Penguin Books
7. The Woman with the Blue Star. Pam Jenoff. Park Row
8. The Stepsisters. Susan Mallery. Mira
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. Out of the Cave. Chris Hodges. Thomas Nelson
