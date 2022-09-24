Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2022 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Butcher and the Wren. Alaina Urquhart. Zando
2. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
3. Oath of Loyalty. Vince Flynn. Atria
4. Blowback. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
5. Nona the Ninth. Tamsyn Muir. Tordotcom
6. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam
7. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
8. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner. Mike Maden. Putnam
9. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
10. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. What If? 2. Randall Munroe. Riverhead
3. Good Inside. Becky Kennedy. Harper Wave
4. The Simply Happy Cookbook. Steve Doocy. Morrow
5. How to Invest. David M. Rubenstein. Simon & Schuster
6. Holding the Line. Geoffrey Berman. Penguin
7. The Return of the Gods. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
8. Dinners with Ruth. Nina Totenberg. Simon & Schuster
9. The Mediterranean Dish. Suzy Karadsheh. Clarkson Potter
10. The Great Reset. Alex Jones. Skyhorse
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
3. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. Midnight Shadows. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
6. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea. Dirk Cussler. Putnam
7. Nothing to Lose. J.A. Jance. Morrow
8. Married In Texas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Secrets. Fern Michaels. Zebra
10. Fire & Blood (media tie-in). Martin/Wheatley. Bantam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
4. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. The American Roommate Experiment. Elena Armas. Atria
6. The Lost Girls of Willowbrook. Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington
7. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
8. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
9. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
