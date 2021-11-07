Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
4. State of Terror. Clinton/Penny. S&S and St. Martin’s
5. Dear Santa. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner
7. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
8. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout. Random House
9. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
10. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! Ree Drummond. Morrow
2. To Rescue the Republic. Bret Baier. Custom House
3. The Storyteller. Dave Grohl. Dey Street
4. Midnight in Washington. Adam Schiff. Random House
5. Peril. Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster
6. The First 21. Nikki Sixx. Hachette
7. E.R. Nurses. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
8. Not All Diamonds and Rose. Dave Quinn. Holt/Cohen
9. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
10. The Boys. Howard/Howard. Morrow
MASS MARKET
1. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
2. The Perfect Christmas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
3. Before She Disappeared. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
4. Missing and Endangered. J.A. Jance. Morrow
5. When All Hell Broke Loose. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Jingle All the Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. Santa’s Sweetheart. Janet Dailey. Zebra
8. A Forever Kind of Love. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
9. Dune (movie tie-in). Frank Herbert. Ace
10. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Attack on Titan 34. Hajime Isayama. Kodansha
2. Adult Bible Study Student Winter 2021-22. Cokesbury
3. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
6. Dune (movie tie-in). Frank Herbert. Ace
7. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
8. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
9. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
10. Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You. Misha Collins. Andrews McMeel
