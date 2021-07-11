Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
2. The President’s Daughter. Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
3. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
4. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm. Cavan Scott. Del Rey
5. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
7. Survive the Night. Riley Sager. Dutton
8. The Maidens. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
9. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
10. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. Nightmare Scenario. Abutaleb/Paletta. Harper
3. Reborn in the USA. Roger Bennett. Dey Street
4. Speechless. Michael Knowles. Regnery
5. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
6. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
7. Willie Nelson’s Letters to America. Willie Nelson. Harper Horizon
8. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
9. Chasing Failure. Ryan Leak. Thomas Nelson
10. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
MASS MARKET
1. Once upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino. Harper Perennial
2. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell
3. Someone to Cherish. Mary Balogh. Berkley
4. Daddy’s Girls. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. When I Found You. Brenda Novak. Mira
6. Undercover Mission. Sharon Dunn. Love Inspired Suspense
7. The Intruders. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. The Devil You Know. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. The Boy from the Woods. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
10. The Heartbreaker of Echo Pass. Maisey Yates. HQN
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
4. Freed. E.L. James. Bloom
5. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Bantam
7. If It Bleeds. Stephen King. Scribner
8. One Last Stop. Casey McQuiston. Griffin
9. All the Devils Are Here. Louise Penny. Minotaur
10. The Warsaw Orphan. Kelly Rimmer. Graydon House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.