Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. The It Girl. Ruth Ware. Scout
3. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
4. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
6. The Best Is Yet to Come. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
8. Escape. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
9. Lore Olympus, Vol. 2. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
10. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Tanqueray. Johnson/Stanton. St. Martin’s
2. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
3. Thank You for Your Servitude. Mark Leibovich. Penguin Press
4. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
5. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
6. Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias. Ari Fleischer. Broadside
7. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
8. Defeating Big Government Socialism. Newt Gingrich. Center Street
9. Finding Me. Viola Davis. Harperone
10. Leadership. Henry Kissinger. Penguin Press
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. Brannigan’s Land. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
8. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
9. The Last Goodnight. Kat Martin. Zebra
10. Win. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu, Vol. 3. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
7. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 3. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
8. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
9. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
