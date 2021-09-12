Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead
2. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
3. Berserk, Vol. 8 (deluxe ed.) Kentaro Mira. Dark Horse Manga
4. The Madness of Crowds. Louise Penny. Minotaur
5. The Noise. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
6. Complications. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
8. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
9. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
10. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide. Laidlaw/Hall/Revenson Insight
3. The Afghanistan Papers. Craig Whitlock. Simon & Schuster
4. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold
5. Ending Plague. Francis W. Ruscetti et al. Skyhorse
6. The Weekday Vegetarians. Jenny Rosenstrach. Clarkson Potter
7. Work Better Together. Jen Fisher. McGraw-Hill Education
8. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
10. Think Again. Adam Grant. Viking
MASS MARKET
1. Hidden. Fern Michaels. Zebra
2. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. A Country Affair. Debbie Macomber. Mira
4. Maple Leaf Harvest. Catherine Anderson. Berkley
5. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell
6. Marauder. Cussler/Morrison. Putnam
7. Texas Outlaw. Patterson/Bourelle. Grand Central
8. Dark Song. Christine Feehan. Berkley
9. Till Death. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. The Sisters of Auschwitz Roxane van Iperen Harper
5. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
7. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
8. Deliver Us from Evil. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Make the Call. Mark Richt. B&H
10. The Heart Principle. Helen Hoang. Berkley
