Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land. Anthony Doerr. Scribner
3. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
4. The Jailhouse Lawyer. Patterson/Allen. Little, Brown
5. The Last Graduate. Naomi Novik. Del Rey
6. The Santa Suit. Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
7. Harlem Shuffle. Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
8. The Man Who Died Twice. Richard Osman. Viking/Dorman
9. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
10. Bewilderment. Richard Powers. Norton
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Peril. Woodward/Costa. Simon & Schuster
2. Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business). Tabitha Brown. Morrow
3. Vanderbilt. Cooper/Howe. Harper
4. The High 5 Habit. Mel Robbins. Hay House
5. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
6. Trisha’s Kitchen. Trisha Yearwood. Mariner
7. Unrequited Infatuations. Stevie Van Zandt. Hachette
8. No Cure for Being Human. Kate Bowler. Random House
9. Crazy Faith. Michael Todd. WaterBrook
10. The Baseball 100. Joe Posnanski. Avid Reader
MASS MARKET
1. Mile High with a Vampire. Lynsay Sands. Avon
2. Lightning Game. Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. Arctic Witness. Heather Woodhaven. Love Inspired Suspense
4. Missing and Endangered. J.A. Jance. Morrow
5. Before She Disappeared. Lisa Gardner. Dutton
6. The Unknown. Heather Graham. Mira
7. A Country Affair. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. The Perfect Christmas. Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. Keep Me Warm at Christmas. Brenda Novak. Mira
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. A Gambling Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
5. If God Is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk. John Pavlovitz. Westminster John Knox
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
8. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz. Lucy Adlington. Harper
9. My Hero Academia, Vol. 29. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
10. Talking to Strangers. Malcolm Gladwell. Back Bay
