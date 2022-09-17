Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
2. Desperation in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner, Mike Maden. Putnam
4. Carrie Soto Is Back. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
5. All Good People Here. Ashley Flowers. Bantam
6. The Marriage Portrait. Maggie O’Farrell. Knopf
7. Hell and Back. Craig Johnson. Viking
8. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. The Ink Black Heart. Robert Galbraith. Mulholland
10. Ruination. Anthony Reynolds. Orbit
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. The Return of the Gods. Jonathan Cahn. Frontline
3. Danielle Walker’s Healthy in a Hurry. Danielle Walker. Ten Speed
4. Breaking History. Jared Kushner. Broadside
5. Dinner in One. Melissa Clark. Clarkson Potter
6. Crisis of Command. Stuart Scheller. Knox
7. The Return. Dick Morris. Humanix
8. The Great Reset. Alex Jones. Skyhorse
9. Solito. Javier Zamora. Hogarth
10. The Resurrected Jesus. Limbaugh/Bloom. Regnery
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
3. 2 Sisters Detective Agency. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
4. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea. Dirk Cussler. Putnam
5. Nothing to Lose. J.A. Jance. Morrow
6. Secrets. Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. Sons of Thunder. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Fire & Blood (media tie-in). Martin/Wheatley. Bantam
9. Enemy at the Gates. Vince Flynn. Pocket
10. The Next Accident. Lisa Gardner. Bantam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The American Roommate Experiment. Elena Armas. Atria
5. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. The Lost Girls of Willowbrook. Ellen Marie Wiseman. Kensington
7. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
8. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
9. Court of the Vampire Queen. Katee Robert Sourcebooks. Casablanca
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
