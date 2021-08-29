Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Bloodless. Preston/Child. Grand Central

2. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner

3. Complications. Danielle Steel. Delacorte

4. The Noise. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown

5. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

6. Sensor. Junji Ito. Viz

7. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead

8. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking

9. Chasing the Boogeyman. Richard Chizmar. Gallery

10. A Terrible Fall of Angels. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold

2. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold

3. Woke, Inc. Vivek Ramaswamy. Center Street

4. The Reckoning. Mary L. Trump. St. Martin’s

5. I Alone Can Fix It. Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press

6. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

7. The Truth About Covid-19. Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green

8. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown

9. The Authoritarian Moment. Ben Shapiro. Broadside

10. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

MASS MARKET

1. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell

2. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell

3. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s

4. You Betrayed Me. Lisa Jackson. Zebra

5. Blindside. Patterson/Born. Grand Central

6. The Courtship of Carol Sommars. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin

7. Fair Warning. Michael Connelly. Grand Central

8. Devil in Disguise. Lisa Kleypas. Avon

9. Loved You First. Nora Roberts. Silhouette

10. Deadlock. Catherine Coulter. Pocket

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley

2. Holier Than Thou. Jackie Hill Perry. B&H

3. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam

4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central

5. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow

6. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon

7. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central

8. Deliver Us from Evil. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square

10. Thinking Like a Lawyer. Colin Seale. Routledge

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.