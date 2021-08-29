Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 21, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Bloodless. Preston/Child. Grand Central
2. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
3. Complications. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
4. The Noise. Patterson/Barker. Little, Brown
5. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
6. Sensor. Junji Ito. Viz
7. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
8. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
9. Chasing the Boogeyman. Richard Chizmar. Gallery
10. A Terrible Fall of Angels. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold
3. Woke, Inc. Vivek Ramaswamy. Center Street
4. The Reckoning. Mary L. Trump. St. Martin’s
5. I Alone Can Fix It. Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press
6. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
7. The Truth About Covid-19. Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green
8. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
9. The Authoritarian Moment. Ben Shapiro. Broadside
10. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
MASS MARKET
1. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell
3. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. You Betrayed Me. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. Blindside. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. The Courtship of Carol Sommars. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
7. Fair Warning. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
8. Devil in Disguise. Lisa Kleypas. Avon
9. Loved You First. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
10. Deadlock. Catherine Coulter. Pocket
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Holier Than Thou. Jackie Hill Perry. B&H
3. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
4. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
7. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
8. Deliver Us from Evil. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square
10. Thinking Like a Lawyer. Colin Seale. Routledge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.