Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
2. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
3. Book of Night. Holly Black. Tor
4. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
5. The Homewreckers. Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
6. Beautiful. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. The Investigator. John Sandford. Putnam
8. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
9. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
10. Sea of Tranquility. Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
2. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
4. This Will Not Pass. Martin/Burns. Simon & Schuster
5. Outdoor Kids in an Inside World. Steven Rinella. Random House
6. Build. Tony Fadell. Harper Business
7. The Palace Papers. Tina Brown. Crown
8. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
10. Speak. Tunde Oyeneyin. Avid Reader
MASS MARKET
1. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
2. Shadow Fire. Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. Country Born. Linda Lael Miller. HQN
4. Immortal Rising. Lynsay Sands. Avon
5. The Devil’s Crossing. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
7. Montana. Debbie Macomber. Mira
8. The Fires of Blackstone. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Ready to Protect. Valerie Hansen. Love Inspired Suspense
10. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Revealing Revelation. Amir Tsarfati. Harvest Prophecy
3. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
4. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
5. Death of the Black Widow. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. Revealing Revelation Workbook. Tsarfati/Yohn. Harvest Prophecy
8. Glad You’re Here. Hayes/Cooper. Moody
9. One Piece, Vol. 99. Eiichiro Oda. Viz
10. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
