Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. House of Sky and Breath. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
2. Diablo Mesa. Preston/Child. Grand Central
3. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Gwendy’s Final Task. King/Chizmar. Cemetery Dance
5. Sierra Six. Mark Greaney. Berkley
6. Dawnshard. Brandon Sanderson. Tor
7. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
8. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday
9. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
10. The Horsewoman. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Life Force. Tony Robbins et al. Simon & Schuster
2. PlantYou. Carleigh Bodrug. Hachette Go
3. Good Enough. Bowler/Richie. Convergent
4. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
5. The 1619 Project. Nikole Hannah-Jones. One World
6. Red-Handed. Peter Schweizer. Harper
7. The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two). Phil Szostak. Abrams
8. Competing in the New World of Work. Ferrazzi/Gohar/Weyrich. Harvard Business Review
9. The Way of Integrity. Martha Beck. Open Field
10. The Real Anthony Fauci. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Skyhorse
MASS MARKET
1. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Highland Wolf. Lynsay Sands. Avon
3. Reacher: Killing Floor (TV tie-in). Lee Child. Berkley
4. The Affair. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. The Palm Beach Murders. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. Dark Sky. C.J. Box. Putnam
7. Book of Dreams. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
8. Springtime Sunshine. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Prairie Fire. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. Forgotten in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 2. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
4. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. Steal. Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. The Spanish Love Deception. Elena Armas. Atria
8. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
9. The Overnight Guest. Heather Gudenkauf. Park Row
10. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
