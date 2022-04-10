Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. What Happened to the Bennetts. Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
3. The Diamond Eye. Kate Quinn. Morrow
4. The Recovery Agent. Janet Evanovich. Atria
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
7. The Match. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
8. French Braid. Anne Tyler. Knopf
9. One Italian Summer. Rebecca Serle. Atria
10. High Stakes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
2. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
4. The Whole Body Reset. Stephen Perrine. Simon & Schuster
5. Genius Kitchen. Max Lugavere. Harper Wave
6. The Great Reset. Glenn Beck. Forefront
7. The Women of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
8. Korean American. Eric Kim. Clarkson Potter
9. Life Force. Tony Robbins. Simon & Schuster
10. CEO Excellence. Dewar/Keller/Malhotra. Scribner
MASS MARKET
1. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Dark Night in Big Rock. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
3. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
4. Ocean Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
5. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. Black Ice. Brad Thor. Pocket
7. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
8. Any Sunday. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
9. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired. Don Bentley. Berkley
10. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Viscount Who Loved Me. Julia Quinn. Avon
5. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
7. An Offer from a Gentleman. Julia Quinn. Avon
8. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
9. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
10. The Viscount Who Loved Me (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon
