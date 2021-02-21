Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Feb. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
1. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
2. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
3. The Sanatorium. Sarah Pearse. Viking/Dorman
4. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
5. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
6. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. The Paris Library. Janet Skeslien Charles. Atria
9. In Love & Pajamas. Catana Chetwynd. Andrews McMeel
10. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
1. Keep Sharp. Sanjay Gupta. Simon & Schuster
2. Walk in My Combat Boots. Patterson/Eversmann. Little, Brown
3. Think Again. Adam Grant. Viking
4. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Crown
5. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
6. Four Hundred Souls. Kendi/Blain. One World
7. Just as I Am. Cicely Tyson. HarperCollins
8. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
9. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
10. Unmasked. Andy Ngo. Center Street
1. Reckless Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
2. Rafael. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley
3. The Numbers Game. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. The Lost and Found Bookshop. Susan Wiggs. Avon
5. Long Range. C.J. Box. Putnam
6. The Sea Glass Cottage. RaeAnne Thayne. HQN
7. Highland Treasure. Lynsay Sands. Avon
8. Revenge. Patterson/Holmes. Grand Central
9. Perfect Partners. Debbie Macomber. Mira
10. Trailing a Killer. Carol J. Post. Love Inspired Suspense
1. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee
2. Fair Warning. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
3. Home Body. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel
4. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
5. 28 Summers. Elin Hilderbrand. Back Bay
6. The Girl from the Channel Islands. Jenny Lecoat. Graydon House
7. The Body Is Not an Apology (second ed.). Sonya Renee Taylor. Berrett-Koehler
8. The Dutch House. Ann Patchett. Harper Perennial
9. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay
10. Firefly Lane (TV tie-in). Kristin Hannah. Griffin
