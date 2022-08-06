Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2022 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman. Daniel Silva. Harper
2. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. Shattered. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
4. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
5. The It Girl. Ruth Ware. Scout
6. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
7. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
8. The Big Dark Sky. Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
10. Grace Under Fire. Julie Garwood. Berkley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
2. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. Wizards of the Coast
3. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
4. The Metaverse. Matthew Ball. Liveright
5. Bake. Paul Hollywood. Bloomsbury
6. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
7. Thank You for Your Servitude. Mark Leibovich. Penguin Press
8. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
9. Dirtbag, Massachusetts. Isaac Fitzgerald. Bloomsbury
10. The World’s Worst Assistant. Sona Movsesian. Plume
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. Weddings in Orchard Valley. Debbie Macomber. Mira
6. Brannigan’s Land. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
8. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
9. Notorious. Diana Palmer. HQN
10. The Last Goodnight. Kat Martin. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
4. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
7. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
8. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
9. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
10. The Dead Romantics. Ashley Poston. Berkley
