Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Long Shadows. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
3. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
4. The Maze. Nelson DeMille. Scribner
5. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Random House
6. Mad Honey. Picoult/Boylan. Ballantine
7. The High Notes. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
8. Righteous Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
9. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
10. Our Missing Hearts. Celeste Ng. Penguin Press
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Confidence Man. Maggie Haberman. Penguin Press
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
3. Medical Medium Brain Saver. Anthony William. Hay House
4. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes. Anthony William. Hay House
5. Killing the Legends. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
6. Up Close and All In. John Mack. Simon Element
7. The World of the End. David Jeremiah. Thomas Nelson
8. Live Wire. Kelly Ripa. Dey Street
9. Lighter. Yung Pueblo. Harmony
10.The Book of Boundaries. Melissa Urban. Dial
MASS MARKET
1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
2. Flying Angels. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Coast-to-Coast Murders. Patterson/Barker. Grand Central
4. A Christmas Promise. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
6. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
7. Riding the Nightmare. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Voice of Fear. Heather Graham. Mira
9. Christmas Eve Cowboy. Palmer/Pearce/Fossen. Zebra
10. After the Bite. Lynsay Sands. Avon
TRADE ERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Maybe Now. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 4. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
5. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
6. Lore Olympus, Vol. 3. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
7. My Hero Academia, Vol. 32. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
8. Love on the Brain. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Dandadan, Vol. 1. Yukinobu Tatsu. Viz
10. These Silent Woods. Kimi Cunningham Grant. Minotaur
