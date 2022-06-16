Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (C) 2022 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. Meant to Be. Emily Giffin. Ballantine
3. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. 22 Seconds. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
5. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
6. Dream Town. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam
8. The Summer Place. Jennifer Weiner. Atria
9. One Italian Summer. Rebecca Serle. Atria
10. The Homewreckers. Mary Kay Andrews. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
2. Happy-Go-Lucky. David Sedaris. Little, Brown
3. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
4. Finding Me. Viola Davis. HarperOne
5. Here’s the Deal. Kellyanne Conway. Threshold
6. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
7. The Bodies of Others. Naomi Wolf. All Seasons
8. Fighting Words Devotional. Ellie Holcomb. B&H
9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
10. Mordenkainen Presents. Wizards of the Coast
MASS MARKET
1. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. When the Shooting Starts. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
3. Better Off Dead. Child/Child. Dell
4. No Way Out. Fern Michaels. Zebra
5. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
6. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Summer Shadows. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Taylor Callahan, Circuit Rider. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Autopsy. Patricia Cornwell. Morrow
10. Hiding in Montana. Laura Scott. Love Inspired Suspense
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
4. The Boardwalk Bookshop. Susan Mallery. Mira
5. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
6. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
7. A Game of Retribution. Scarlett St. Clair. Bloom
8. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
9. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
10. A Haunted Road Atlas. Christine Schiefer. Andrews McMeel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.