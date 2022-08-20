Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Heat 2. Mann/Gardiner. Morrow
2. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand Central
3. The Family Remains. Lisa Jewell. Atria
4. Portrait of an Unknown Woman. Daniel Silva. Harper
5. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. Shattered. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
7. Wrong Place Wrong Time. Gillian McAllister. Morrow
8. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
9. The It Girl. Ruth Ware. Scout
10. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
2. Unlock Your Potential. Jeff Lerner. Benbella/Holt
3. Path Lit by Lightning. David Maraniss. Simon & Schuster
4. The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards. Lee/Piskor/Budiansky. Abrams
5. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
6. Swerve or Die. Petty/Henican. St. Martin’s
7. Life on the Mississippi. Rinker Buck. Avid Reader
8. The Destructionists. Dana Milbank. Doubleday
9. The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback. Dick Morris. Humanix
10. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Butler. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
4. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
5. The Third Grave. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
6. Three Women Disappear. Patterson/Serafin. Grand Central
7. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
8. The Measure of a Man. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
10. From Dusk to Dawn. Nora Roberts. Silhouette
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
5. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
6. The Wish. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
7. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
8. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
9. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
10. Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty. Holt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.