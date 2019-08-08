Just released this past November, Tug Hill: Shaping the Future of the Region is now available in many local establishments around the region.
Author Norah Machia tells the story of the Tug Hill Commission and its efforts to help local governments with a variety of issues, including natural resource conservation and economic development. Color photography of many familiar Tug Hill locales help tell the story of the work done by the commission’s leaders, staff and volunteers to build strong relationships with the people of the Tug Hill region, resulting in a successful partnership that has spanned decades.
Machia also brings to life the stories of Tug Hill residents who have worked diligently to protect and develop their lands, allowing others to enjoy the richness and diversity of this 2,100-square-mile rural region in Northern New York.
Copies can be purchased at the following locations, including several in Oswego County:
n Buckingham Market, 45 Redfield St., Cleveland
n Halfshire Historical Society, 1100 County Route 48, Richland
n Redfield General Store, 4884 County Route 17, Redfield
n Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar
n The Gathering Place, 6800 County Route 17, Redfield
n Adirondack Art and Framing, 8211 State Route 12, Barneveld
n Barnes & Noble, 3956 State 31, Clay
n Café Z, 7594 S. State St., Lowville
n Country Connections and Gift Store, 139 Main St., Boonville
n Forestport Diner, 12226 Woodhull Road, Forestport
n Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington St., Watertown
n Keitha’s Kafe, 28734 Lorraine Ave., Lorraine
n Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St., Lowville
n Old Forge Hardware, 104 Fulton St., Old Forge
n Osceola Outpost, 2107 N. Osceola Road, Osceola
n Thompson Park Zoo, 1 Thompson Park, Watertown
n Tug Hill Inn/Tug Hill Hook and Ladder, 6253 Salmon River Road, Montague
n Tug Hill Vineyards, 4051 Yancey Road, Lowville
Additionally, copies can be found in many local Kinney Drugs locations.
Online, the book can be ordered from Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s estore, (https://tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/shop/), Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.
