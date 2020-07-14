Flower Memorial Library will offer a bag sale starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday until sold out.
Choose between a $3 plastic bag or $5 brown bag and a genre of choice with pre-selected offerings.
Several genres are available, including mystery, fantasy, cozy mystery, science fiction, suspense, romance, western and children’s.
For more information, visit www.flowerlibrary.org or call 315-785-7705.
