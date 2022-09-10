Wiseman’s latest book reaches hit lists

THREE MILE BAY — The sixth novel by Three Mile Bay author Ellen Marie Wiseman has made the New York Times Best Sellers list in paperback trade fiction.
“The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” debuted on the list this week at no. 14.
The plot: “In 1970s Staten Island, after a teenager discovers her twin sister did not die but was committed to Willowbrook State School, she is herself mistaken for the girl.”
The novel, released on Aug. 30, has also made other lists, including USA Today’s Top 150 Books, debuting at no. 31.
The book is also Barnes & Noble’s September Fiction Pick.
Ms. Wiseman has also been invited to speak at “A Room of Your Own” book club event in Toronto. Previous speakers have included Noble Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad and Michelle Obama.
Upcoming local events with the author:
Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 p.m. at Fibonacci Art Gallery, 100 Court St., Watertown.
Saturday, Nov. 5: 2 p.m. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown.
More than one million copies of Mrs. Wiseman’s books have been sold in the United States and they been published worldwide and translated into 20 languages.
