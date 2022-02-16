Writer’s group is back at the Arts Center for 2022

FULTON - “Help Words Come Alive” has returned in 2022 for a table read called “The California Connection,” named for two writers who both have worked as professionals in Hollywood. The group meets from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
First featured writer is Sally LaMonaco, originally from Los Angeles, who graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia production. Also plying her time as a film actor, LaMonaco was nominated for “Best Actress” at the Los Angeles 48 Hour Film Festival Comedy Project in 2019.
LaMonaco will present her short script titled “The Amazing Mary Jane,” a gripping story which she is in the process of turning into a fan film for the Azure Lorica Fan Film Awards in LA in the coming year. The story is written from the perspective of Spiderman’s girlfriend, Mary Jane Watson, and highlights the dangers and travails of a mortal woman dating a super hero.
The second writer, Rebecca C.S. Varga, also has a California connection. Soon after graduating summa cum laude from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor of arts in broadcasting and mass communication, she followed her dream of working in television by moving to LA and worked in the industry for eight years. She returned to Central New York recently to focus on her writing career and while here, decided to create a YouTube channel called the Obscure Disney Reviewer in order to focus on the unknown or overlooked parts of Disney.
The script she will be sharing is titled “The Dilemma of Eve”. After the fall of Napoleon, a half-noble teenager struggles to maintain her relationship with her peasant father and escape the hypocrisy of noble life when her abusive grandfather arranges her marriage to a nobleman.
The group meets on the second Monday of each month and brings writers and actors together to read aloud new screenplays being developed while offering networking opportunities. The event is free and open to the public at CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. Any writer or actor wishing to network with other creatives are encouraged to attend. Wearing masks are strongly recommended.
