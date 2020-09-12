This year’s bicycling season has seen more riders on the road and on trails due to the pandemic. In May, I reported on the local bike shortage caused by more people taking up the pursuit.
“Probably everybody who comes in, you hear the same basic story: ‘There’s nothing else we can do,’” Jennifer Austin, co-owner of ReCre’s Bike Studio, 138 Court St., Watertown, said at the time. “They want to do something that is active. They’re tired of sitting around.”
More people are discovering the sport, and with that, slowing down and noticing the landscape around us. Bicycling is a great way to get away from it all, at your own pace.
This is my second annual “Views From the Road,” where some landscapes and scenes were worth stopping for.
Better days are ahead, post-pandemic. But keep on biking and let’s all share the road, and maybe slow down and take a breather amid the madness. In the words of Arthur Conan Doyle:
“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking.” (Scientific American, 1896)
“A Guy on a Bike” is an occasional column in the Watertown Daily Times. Contact Times staff writer Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net or at WDT, 260 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
