One of the toughest things about having kids during the COVID-19 pandemic is trying to find ways to entertain the kids when places like parks and beaches — God, especially beaches — just look like overcrowded disease factories.
Well that’s how I found myself, on my day off, standing on the lawn with an old broom as a sword and wearing a makeshift mask while John, 5, tried to murder me with a sword made of old newspaper.
I was using Bonetti’s Defense, which suited the rocky terrain of the lawn.
John parried with Capa Ferro, which I tried to cancel out with Thibault.
Which, as John pointed out, that was useful “unless the enemy has studied his Agrippa,” which he had.
This is all absolute nonsense of course, unless you’ve seen Rob Reiner’s modern classic, “The Princess Bride.”
This, and a few ice cold crowlers from Boots Brewing Co. on Public Square in Watertown, is how I’m coping with masks, pandemics, the daily oddity of the current U.S. president and the muggy nonsense of a north country summer this week.
John, wearing a cape for some reason, was playing the great swordsman Inigo (“Amigo,” to John, because he’s never seen the movie and has no idea what I’m talking about half the time) Montoya. I was the Man in Black, Westley, the Dread Pirate Roberts, as we recreated the film’s famous sword battle.
And Christina was giving her best directorial effort in trying to stage an action scene between an out of shape 40-year-old and a cackling child while Ben, 3, ran through the scene repeatedly for no reason.
This was actually her idea, something to fill a Monday afternoon where the kids seemed to have little motivation beyond video games and I seemed preoccupied by the morning’s headlines and coverage of the New York Rangers’ very brief return to the ice. She printed out several pages worth of scenes from the film and set about trying to coach two children who have never seen so much as one scene of the film in their lives and an overeager lead who kept stepping on everyone’s lines through a bit of filmmaking.
Highlights included John falling off an empty beer cooler, which resulted in a slight bruise or two, and Ben calling me Daddy in lines when he is supposed to be playing Andre the Giant’s strongman Fezzick and trying to murder me with a rock.
This is actually the sanest the kids would be all week.
Maybe it’s the heat or just the kind of abject boredom that looms over a lazy midsummer week at home, but between screaming fits and scratched faces and early mornings, the boys were a lot to handle this week. By the time Saturday arrived, three or four scenes of “Bride” in the can and a seemingly long work week evaporating, Christina and I were both ready for a beer or three.
Enter Boots Brewing Co.
It had been quite a while since I’d gone to Boots, even if the downtown Watertown brewery was only five minutes from my front door.
And a return trip yielded a pair of crowlers that were more than worth ending the drought.
Firewatch (6.5 percent, 50 IBU), a Black IPA/Cascadian Dark Ale was a pleasant surprise in a lot of ways. I was expecting something with a bit of a hoppy kick. But it a lot smoother than that, subtly bitter and rich and malty. I spent a Saturday afternoon letting the kids run around spraying random things with the garden hose while I enjoyed a few pints of this roasty fellow and enjoyed a little bit of sunshine and a bit of reading. Probably the first — relative — quiet of the entire week. Christina didn’t love it. Not really her speed, all that dark and gloomy goodness, not in the summer anyway. But she enjoyed a nice glass of wine and worked on a craft project for the kids.
She was a bigger fan of the Ol (6.5 percent, 25 IBU), a Farmhouse Ale that comes on kind of heavy and sweet but has a nice lemony effervecence that balances it out. Still a bit of a heavy beer for the hot, muggy afternoon, but that dry, kind of tart finish was refreshing enough that I didn’t act quickly when John turned the hose on Ben, leading to a bit of a high-pitched screaming match.
The kids and Christina and I have a running joke that the only good thing about the coronavirus is that we get to spend a lot of time together. That is and isn’t always a good thing.
What’s keeping the kids sane is the occasional trip to Thompson Park on a not-so-crowded day to chase around a soccer ball, a kite or a frisbee. What’s keeping Christina and me sane is the odd rental on Amazon Prime (even a bad one like that Kevin Bacon haunted house film, which, by the way, sucks) and a libation or two on a lazy weekend afternoon or at the end of a long work day.
Having a place like Boots, or Flashback Brewing on State Street or Garland City on Howk Street right here in town with a good take-out beer or three to waste away the summer sun helps us pass the days. It might even be informing the odd Rob Reiner-inspired film expedition.
I hope you guys are staying similarly distracted while we all try to figure out school, day care, the post office, the election, the Yankees’ starting rotation, etc.
If not, then I still think you’d make a wonderful Dread Pirate Roberts.
Follow Dennis O’Brien on Instagram at @obrien_abides and on Untappd at StanleyCup94.
