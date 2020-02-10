It all started with such promise.
Christina, the boys and I were sitting around a table at The Cape Vincent Brewing Company, 126 St. James St., and I was very much enjoying my first pint of the afternoon, the Cape’s Tibbets Point Porter (6.8 percent ABV).
The boys had spent the first 10-15 minutes in the building trying in vain to play cornhole, which largely failed because of aim issues and Ben (the newly-minted 3-year-old) trying to drag the boards together to make the game easier. But they had settled in with a couple of large cups of water and had begun wolfing down french fries and playing a game of Connect 4 (God, I love a bar or a brewery that has board games).
Finally, after a day that had felt almost supernaturally long, even in the middle of the afternoon, we could relax a little.
Tibbets Point was delightful. Roasty, malty goodness … a reward for what had been a rough morning.
We had planned to trek to Saranac Lake for the first weekend of the Winter Carnival. John, 5, was pretty excited about the prospect of getting to check out an ice palace. But Saranac Lake is a decent-sized drive with two small kids, and the early morning signs weren’t looking good.
Christina let me sleep in, and by the time I woke up I had already missed a good three to four tantrums from Ben. He showed no sight of letting up.
Ben threw a toy to welcome me to the day.
“That toy’s in time out, Ben,” I said, stashing it on top of the refrigerator where even a 3-year-old Spiderman can’t rescue it.
“Ughhhh,” Ben grunted, stomping off.
Let me interrupt here by telling you that Ben is a really great kid. He’s very smart and sweet and on most days, he’s an awful lot of fun.
But he’s also 3. Three-year-olds are lunatics. Usually, if he starts getting worked up like this, it’s time for a nap.
So then I tried to lay him down for a nap, an effort that lasted about 30 minutes or so and featuring a concert, the collected works of the deepest regions of Ben’s throat, as he shouted and screamed and cried … he was tired. Up late. Up early.
It was getting a little too late for a two and a half hour drive to Saranac Lake and back, but we still wanted to get out of the house, thinking a trek into the cold, gray north country would distract Ben from his grumpiness.
“Why don’t we go to that brewery in Cape Vincent,” Christina said, reading my mind.
So there we were. The kids were focused on an inexplicably long game of Connect 4, while I enjoyed the Tibbets Point and Christina had a pint of the Breakwater Blonde Ale (4.7% ABV), a light but malty ale that was a refreshing compliment to my rich porter.
The day was improving.
By the time the kids were done with their third or fourth game, I was ready for another beer. This time, I opted for a flight.
The Cape moved into its new location this year, and it’s a neat place. Spacious, with plenty of game and TVs, all tuned on this day to different, seemingly random college basketball games and big garage doors that would be open on a less frigid day for a taste of fresh air and to let the live music out into the street. It seems like a pretty relaxing place.
There were a good 15 beers on the chalk board menu behind the bar, and I’m always slightly overwhelmed by too many options. I’m the guy who stumbles over his order at the drive thru. The kids are getting a little bit rowdy behind me, with John jumping up and down and Ben starting to run around an island beam in the center of the front room.
Connect 4 magic had worn off, and the clock was ticking.
I went with a flight, in this order:
Coffee Bourbon Stout (5.7%)
Magnetic Disturbance Double IPA (8%)
False Duck Lager (6%)
Cider Shandy (5%)
I get back to the table, and I tell Christina my choices.
I take exactly one sip of the Bourbon Stout, which is gorgeous. Rich, roasty coffee flavor with that smokey bourbon finish; … it was terrific and relaxing, and it was short-lived.
John, never shy and never self-conscious, makes a lunatic dash to the men’s room, pulling his pants down to his ankles along the way.
I go after him, hoping there’s no one in the men’s room waiting to be confronted by a pantsless 5-year-old with an urgent bladder. What I find is worse.
John’s not there for a quick minute. He’s sitting on the toilet, ready to stay a while.
Now at this point, I can’t really leave. I can hang outside the door, which I do for a while, but I can’t just go back to my beer. It’s a one-person bathroom, and, again, John is 5. Sometimes he needs a little help. So I wait, and I wait.
John asks me, though the door, if I have a book.
“No John. I don’t.”
“Can I have your phone?”
I imagine him dropping my iPhone in the toilet.
“Nope.”
“Hey,” he says, some minutes later, “there’s a sign on the wall that says: ‘Beer. The reason I wake up every afternoon.’ That’s funny.”
“Why is it funny?” I ask.
“I don’t know,” he says, laughing deliriously. My beer is getting warm.
At the same time, around the corner out in the main area, I can hear Ben running wild and pouting when Christina tries to calm him down. His fuse is short today, and you can hear it running out.
“Dad can you help me?” John asks through the door.
By the time I have him cleaned up, dressed and in a much better mood than I am, I walk out the door to the sound of Ben pouting. I sit down and drink down the slowly warming Bourbon Stout, needing fortitude for what’s ahead.
John flops down in front of the remaining french fries, while Ben is sitting at the table, making that eyes rolling back in his head face that reminds me of the kid from The Shining.
“What’s Ben’s problem?”
“I don’t even know,” Christina says, taking a long sip of her blonde.
I offer her the first sip of the Magnetic Disturbance, and then I take a big pull from it. It’s a burly beer at 8 percent, but it’s not overwhelming. Christina likes it quite a bit and even dives in for seconds, not her typical move with a double IPA.
I try the False Duck, and it’s familiar but delightful. Malty but crushable, it reminds me a lot of the beer I grew up on in college, Yuengling Lager. Don’t judge. It’s stronger than the more famed lager, though, and at 6 percent, it leaves you buzzing in a way that a lot of amber beers do not. Quality stuff.
Ben is now on his feet, stomping them.
At this point, my eyes are glazing over. John’s boredom is crystalizing as he slumps over on the table, and Ben is beginning to boil over.
He throws a toy on the ground after being told to settle down.
“No,” he says, stomping his feet.
Christina looks at me. I look at the remaining beer. It’s time.
I put down the rest of the False Duck, and I drink the Cider Shandy so fast I don’t even taste it.
We gather up the kids’ stuff just as Ben starts to lose it.
He’s shouting and screaming, and I tell him:
“Calm down if you want to walk. Otherwise I’m carrying you.”
It’s a bluff. He’s heavy and I’m full of hastily-consumed beer and french fries.
“No!” Ben yells.
I sigh.
I pick him up and carry him to the car. John is pretty chill at this point, asking if he can play video games when we get home. Christina is just relieved when I get Ben strapped in.
Of course, the trip wouldn’t be complete without one more freak out by Ben, who begins screaming about “My man! My man!” in a panic.
The Lego character he’d been carrying around for days is MIA, and Ben, no longer angry, is just worried.
“I’m not turning this car around,” I say, two blocks clear of the restaurant.
Ttwo blocks later, of course, I turn around. Ben is beside himself with worry, thinking he’s lost his favorite toy of the week, and even if every muscle in my body is clenched up with frustration and that kind of delirious stress only kids can cause, I don’t like the idea of telling him no just because I’m mad.
Just minutes clear of the sympathetic but not exactly thrilled faces of my fellow patrons as I dragged my screaming child out the door, I slumped back into The Cape and started poking around near our table, under the carton tray of french fries and on the tops of seats. On the counters and book shelves and inside the cornhole platforms.
Nothing.
I go back to the car and tell Ben I can’t find the toy. He’s not thrilled.
Then I reach for Ben’s gloves, which I’ve stuffed in my breast pocket.
But there’s something else in there. Ben’s Lego figure.
Christina starts laughing.
I’m not sure if I should laugh or scream.
You know what, at least the beer was good.
One of the best things that’s happened in recent months is that Racquette River Brewing is distributing to several Watertown locations, including Griff’s Beverage Center on state Route 37, Maggie’s on the River, Garland City Beer Works and, a personal favorite, since it’s right down the street, Flashback Brewing Company on State Street.
I took a trip up to Racquette last year and haven’t had a chance to get back up there this year. It’s a bit of a hike with the kids, for reasons listed above. So it’s pretty exciting to have a taste of Tupper Lake right here in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.