Our tastes in beer are getting lighter, and so might our wallets in 2020

I’m not a person who thinks very much about the future.
When Christina asks me about the future, she’s thinking big picture. What kind of house we’ll eventually buy? Should we move to Missouri to be closer to her family? Oh no, the schools there are struggling compared to New York? Well what about Massachusetts? There’s a great school system there. Etc.
Me? I have trouble thinking past my next deadline. The future is designing sports sections on Wednesday instead of news. Or that our sons, John and Ben, have a dentist appointment next month. The future is making sure to set up coffee for the morning before I go to bed.
That’s not to say she’s wrong. It is important where we’re going to live in five years. Where are our careers going to take us? What’s the plan? All of that matters. But I’m usually so bogged down in what’s going on right now that I don’t think a lot about what’s going to happen down the road.
But when I got to planning my first column of 2020, I was surprised to find the future is all I could think about. For all the bad Barbara Walters jokes and lame concerts New Years Eve 2019 TV coverage delivered, all I could think about at all as the clock ticked down and the ball dropped as the enormity of the number.
Two thousand and twenty.
And since I’m feeling reflective about the 20 years in which I’ve gone from worrying about getting carded at the bar without a fake ID to worrying about my kids peeing the bed or throwing up at a ballgame, I thought I’d look ahead to a few trends we can look forward to as we crack open a few cold ones in the new year.
The light (or even Lite) at the end of the tunnel
The world has changed, and with it, beer has changed.
Yes, people are still drinking beer. Despite the vaunted White Claw Summer and the rise of hard sodas, hard root beers, hard iced teas and hard seltzers, Americans still drink a lot of beer.
While figures aren’t yet available for 2019, overall beer sales were down by about 1 percent in 2018, according to the Brewers Association, despite the rise in lighter alcoholic options. But that volume still accounts for nearly 200 million barrels of beer sold in the United States that year. People like me still go out of their way to visit one of the thousands of breweries, big and small scattered throughout the United States. And as much as White Claw dominated Twitter and left a big footprint in stores, beer distributors and your local gas station over the past year or two, beer isn’t going away.
But a lot of breweries did take notice.
Part of the appeal of hard seltzers is that they’re kind of a healthier way to build that post-quitting time buzz. The Claws offer a light option, just 100 calories and 2 grams of carbs per 12-ounce can, while still fronting a 5 percent ABV.
Putting aside the heavier options in your fridge, something as ubiquitous as Sierra Nevada’s Pale ale or New Belgium’s Fat Tire are still going to run you a good 150-160 calories and more than 13 grams of carbohydrates. I can’t speak for the joy of an ice-cold White Claw, but those numbers are compelling even early in a winter already too full of turkey, wine and staying inside to duck the cold.
So what are brewing companies doing about this? Well, AB-InBev’s solution is to get in on the seltzer game, releasing Bud Light Seltzer, in four flavors, this month, piggy-backing on their Natty Light seltzers, released this summer.
The other way brewers, big and small are going after drinkers with lighter tastes is simply by making lighter beer. Lagunitas introduced a low-cal “fractional IPA”, Daytime (4 percent, 98 cal), while Goose Island (again, AB InBev) debuted its So-Lo IPA (3 percent, 98 cal), apparently unafraid of lawsuits by Lucasfilm and Disney.
My favorite of these is a little closer to home, in the F.X. Matt Brewing Company’s 100 IPA … which is what it sounds like, a 100-calorie IPA. It’s not the best beer that flies under the Saranac flag, but I was pleasantly surprised. Light enough that you can kill four or five of them on a hot afternoon while listening to a ballgame without worrying that your stairs are a little too steep to navigate, while tasting robust enough to still be, well, beer.
I think we’re going to see more of these hoppy, lighter options in the new year. And, with work, kids and nobody stepping up to take care of those responsibilities for me despite my repeated requests, I’m kind of into it.
Hazy future
New England (or Hazy) IPAs aren’t exactly new in the beer scene, but they seem to be growing more and more popular. A style first introduced in Vermont early 2010s, the cloudy, fruit-forward second cousin of the IPA family doesn’t come on quite as hard as many IPAs, and that might be why they’re gaining in popularity. Where as the IPA wars have often been about hoppier, more bitter flavors, NEIPAs are smoother and far less confrontational and might bring that more subtle, bitter flavor to drinkers who had previously shunned them. Christina, who recoils as if she’s bitten into a cockroach after trying most of what she calls “Denny beers,” actually quite likes a good Haze.
I’ve liked a few of them myself. Lake Shore Fog (6.5 percent, 20 IBU) from Lakewood’s Southern Tier Brewing Company, NE Style India Pale Ale (7.5 percent) out of Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing Company and Sierra Nevada’s near ubiquitous Hazy Little Thing (6.7 percent, 40 IBU) are particular favorites of mine. Christina likes Hazy Little Thing so much that I find myself picking up a six pack of it every few weeks just so I can say I picked up something her pickier taste buds appreciate.
But there is also a pretty great local option just down the street from our office in Watertown, at Boots Brewing Company, they have the terrific Ninja Punch (6.4 percent, 65 IBU) on tap.
NEIPAs definitely aren’t for everyone. But over the past few years, a lot of brewers seem to be getting into them, from Sierra in on the west coast, to Middle Ages Brewing in Syracuse, which sports at least three so-called juice bombs on the menu at my last count, my favorite being the 7.2 percent Indulgence. I don’t think they’re going away in this decade.
How much?
Finally, one trend I’m not looking forward to in the new year is beer getting more expensive. There’s a bill making the rounds in Albany that would see a pretty big spike in New York’s beer tax, with an eye toward a levy to buoy the SUNY and CUNY public university systems.
According to Bloomberg, New Yorkers currently pay 14 cents a gallon for the suds, which ranks 39th in the country. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein (D-74th District, Manhattan) sees this increase as a “critical source of revenue” that could provide a big lift to publish education in the state. But with eyes toward matching the state’s 30-cent wine tax, that’s a pretty big increase for a growing craft beer industry in the state that could hurt growth and … according to Chris Ericson, president of the New York State Brewers Association (and owner of Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, a personal favorite of mine) will hurt small businesses more than it helps the university system, calling the funding, “a drop in the bucket,” comparatively.
Now, I’m usually not one to enter into debates on taxes or public education. I’m typically all for the former if it benefits the latter. But with this bill having support in the majority party, you have to wonder just how those costs will be passed on to the consumer and how much more we’ll all be forking over for a sixer of something good this time next year.
If nothing else, it’s a good reason to drink better beer.
I definitely don’t want to feel like I’m getting fleeced if all I’m getting out of it is a sweaty can of Milwaukee’s Best.
