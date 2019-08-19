On July 20, 1969, millions of people around the globe watched as Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon.
Fifty years later, on July 20, 2019, with considerably less fanfare, I tried Tres Cabezas Lime Gose.
Fine, you’re right. It’s not nearly as big a deal. But you had to be there.
Christina, because she’s the best, had procured us a pair of tickets to the annual Brew York Festival at Maggie’s on the River on Newell Street with hopes of enjoying a fun afternoon sampling some of the best new beers from some of the region’s best breweries. But we had forgotten a very important detail.
We have children.
I know, I know. Kids are great. And my kids are, honestly, just smart, adorable, fun kids to be around.
But they do this thing. If you have kids, maybe you know this thing.
I’m not sure what it is about the boys (the oldest is closing in, much to my disbelief, about to be 5 and the youngest is about 2 and a half), but they have some kind of psychic sense or just an incredible sense of timing. They can be the most amazing kids on a trip to a national park or the beach or just a lazy afternoon playing in the garden.
But find something specifically geared for the grownups and expect them to be on their best behavior? With a nod to Times reporter and long-suffering Baltimore Orioles fan Craig Fox, I’d have better luck pitching in Camden Yards against the Yankees this season.
It was a gray, muggy Saturday afternoon, and after getting our wristbands and entering the grounds, we made our way swiftly to the first open table we could find and got off to a pretty good start with Ithaca Beer Company’s Lakeside Lager (4.2 percent ABV), a pilsner that had a nice, kind of floral quality but was really smooth and pretty refreshing on a hot day, followed by New Belgium’s (Fort Collins, Colo.) Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza (4 percent ABV), which was an absolute delight.
Inspired by Mexico’s famed fruit-flavored beverages, the Mural is a light, fruit-forward beer with hints of watermelon, hibiscus, agave and lime. I was just telling the guy at the counter how much I enjoyed it when, suddenly, we had out first disruption.
The 2-year-old, Ben, who had been distracted by music and a paint-splattered souvenir frisbee from Samaritan, remembered that he has to scream and claw at the air in a fit of melodrama if Christina stops carrying him for longer than two minutes.
Our mistake was forgetting that portion of the family bylaws. So Ben screamed and threw himself in front of Christina, as was his contractual obligation. This of course reminded John, the almost-5-year-old of his own grievance ... he was hungry.
“I’m hungry,” he said, throwing out the words as an accusation.
“OK, bud,” I said. “Wait a few minutes, and we’ll find you a snack.”
Ben, unmoved by promise of snacks, continued to scream until I picked him up, and then he continued to scream.
“But Da-a-a-ad,” John said. “I’m thiiiiiiirsty.”
“OK, pal. Hang on for a sec,” I said, trying to prevent Ben’s kicking feet from meeting my stomach.
“Mo-o-o-o-m ...”
A confrontation was brewing, and we could only solve it with snacks. So we pulled ourselves away from the beer tables and grabbed the kids a few bottles of water and bag of chips, thinking this might tide them over for a bit and get them in a better mood.
An uneasy truce was reached.
Christina and I pressed on.
From there, we had a sampling of New Belgium’s Citradelic Tangerine IPA (6 percent), which Christina actually liked (rare for an IPA) because the subtle sweetness of the citrus was a nice balance to the bitter hops, and Brewery Ommegang’s (Cooperstown) Pale Sour, which she and I both absolutely loved. A bit stronger than Christina’s usual fare (6.9 percent), the Pale Sour, developed with Ommegang’s sister brewery Leifman’s in Belgium, goes down pretty easy for a sour. It doesn’t come on very strong in the front, so you get this fruity, almost sweet front that sets you up nicely for that tart, sour finish. It’s really good, and I’d recommend this, even if you’re not into the sour.
The boys at this point, were recovering from their ordeals and even having fun. The skies cleared, briefly, so the sun was out while they chased each other on a grassy knoll out by the Black River and acted like maniacs ... but managable maniacs who could hang out in a public setting without trying to kick their dad in the stomach.
Things were looking up.
That’s when the afternoon’s real discoveries began to pour in.
After hanging out at a table set out by Griff’s Beverages, sampling Genessee’s Juicy IPA (pretty good!) and some terrific bourbon from 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits out of Vail, Colo., the kids had a slice of pizza from a food truck, followed by a panicked dash by John to the port-a-johns (maybe I was panicked, thinking he’d pee on the grass?) we discovered the Three Heads Brewing tent.
I have spent very little time in western New York and had never heard of the now 9-year-old brewery on Atlantic Ave. in Rochester. But the guys were super friendly and offered me two of the best beers I had all day.
The Kind India Pale Ale (6.8 percent) is a smack in the mouth worth of IPA. Nice and bitter to the tune of 76 IBUs. It leads with a pretty powerful nose, and the Citra, Cascade, Columbus and Simcoe hops don’t disappoint from that lead. I suggested this one for Christina, just so she could politely turn up her nose and give me hers. An absolute delight.
But it wasn’t even their best beer at Brew York.
The Tres Cabezas Lime Gose (4.5 percent) comes on strong with a mouthful of key lime, paired with coriander and sea salt that give it something spicy and refreshing.
I absolutely loved this beer.
Salt in beer is one of those things that seems so counterintuitive, but there’s a reason why serving beer in salt-rimmed glasses is such a staple in many Latin American countries. Likely the same reason you find little bottle-shaped beer salt shakers by the counter at every gas station in Texas. There’s something oddly refreshing about that salty finish, and a good gose really unlocks that, for me, better than some light lager with a rim of gas station rocks. It’s not subtle, either, that sea salt really comes through in the Tres Cabezas.
One of the guys in the tent told me, “This is the beer I’d want, sitting around at the beach on a scorching summer day.”
He’s not wrong.
There were a few other really great ones that day, including the Lunch Lady Doone from IBU Brewery, the teaching brewery in Syracuse. The guys there were easily the most excited to be there of anyone, and they weren’t pouring samples. Those guys were pouring full damn pints.
I also enjoyed the Magna Cream Laude (6.1 percent), as I’ve been on a bit of a cream ale kick lately, and Jimmy’s Juice Box (6.7 percent) was a pretty tasty New England IPA.
Eventually, the boys came to their senses and realized we were having fun. So somewhere in the middle of a pretty deep pour of Firestone Walker’s German Helles — which was excellent — there were cries and screams and “Why can’t we go HOOOOOME.”
Fine.
The kids were long past nap time and hanging on by barely a thread. I think Ben might have fallen asleep standing up.
We decided to pack it in, having tread some new ground like Mr. Armstrong.
I could have stayed all day, or at least until they kicked me out.
But it’s fine. At least I can plan an excursion to Rochester for next month for some of that Tres Cabezas.
Dennis O’Brien’s column runs on the second Tuesday of every month. Follow him on Twitter at @DennisJOBrien and on untappd at untappd.com/user/StanleyCup94 or email him at dobrien@wdt.net.
