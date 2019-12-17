It’s the holiday season, and they call it a whole season for a reason.
We’re all recovering from too much turkey, wine and hopefully polite disagreements with conservative (or liberal — I don’t know you people) relatives about President Trump’s impeachment over Thanksgiving, and we’re already preparing for a new month of holidays. People are putting up Christmas lights, decorating their trees, overspending on what my not at all exhaustive Google search tells me are shower beer sets (a real thing), silly Christmas socks and symbolically adopting a wombat ... and we’re already preparing for our next holiday feast.
And whether that feast includes turkey, ham, lasagna or tamales (I miss Texas), I know it’s often paired with what I’m sure is a very conservative and responsible amount of wine. But while I went with a glass or (three?) of wine with Christina for a quiet Thanksgiving at home last month, I switched gears when we did a bigger family event at my mother’s place in Pennsylvania over the following weekend.
Sure, I pregamed with a little scotch while I prepped the turkey. But while the bird cooked and I tried to keep John, 5, and Ben, 2, from breaking the various small, breakable things grandmothers seem to accumulate in their homes as a dare, I switched to the lovely Genesee Schwarzbier (5.4%), a subtle, malty dark session lager that has notes of chocolate that give it kind of a festive, holiday feel, while not being too heavy.
By the time we got dinner on the table, Christina and my sister were drinking wine, and I thought about getting in on that. But the wine was a little sweeter than I like (more of a dry red man), so I decided to go with a beer I’ve been obsessed with lately, Cigar City’s Jai Alai (7.5%, 70 IBU) out of Tampa, Fla. I haven’t done much of a deep dive on Florida’s beer industry, since I assume it’s a state largely populated by alligators, rich old men who own sports teams and tropical storms, none of which seem the beer-drinking sort. But this IPA is, right now, one of my absolute favorite beers. You get these great tropical flavors that you’d associate with an IPA, with something kind of sweet and caramelly in the finish. It’s strong, but it’s pretty easy drinking. You don’t get that sucking on a pine cone feeling you can get sometimes with a really hoppy IPA. My sister even had one.
Anyway, the Jai Alai paired pretty fantastically with the best turkey I’ve ever cooked. There was something about those rich flavors and spices cooked into the meet mixing with those tropical flavors, this rich jumble of tastes. It got me thinking … a tall glass of suds might be the right way to go for your subsequent holiday meals.
Which makes sense.
It’s true that Americans are drinking a little less beer than they used to. Beer production by volume was down 0.8% in 2018, according to the Brewers Association. But that trend seems to be hitting the macros rather than the stuff I’d recommend for a festive occasion. The number of brew pubs in America more than doubled from 2009 to 2018, from 1,020 to 2,594 and the number of craft breweries grew at an astronomical rate in that decade, from 620 to 4,522.
So whatever your tastes, there no doubt are plenty of options to suit your palate, from dark ales to crisp pilsners. But today, for this holiday season, I’m going to recommend a six pack of holiday suds to pair with your turkey, ham, tamales (oh man, that Jai Alai would pair great with tamales) or whatever you overdo it on this holiday season.
Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale (6.9%) — First brewed in 1975 by the San Francisco brewery often called the country’s first modern microbrewery, Anchor’s Christmas Ale is only sold from Nov. to Jan. The recipe changes every year, so it’s always a good time having that first bottle. This year’s Ale has caramel and coffee flavors with a hint of mexican chocolate, and it’s really malty and rich. I first tried this holiday classic about seven or eight years ago, having found a sixer of it in a World Market in Corpus Christi. I try to track down down at least one every year. According to Anchor’s website, the only store in the area currently carrying it is the Tops in Pulaski. If you live near Pulaski or just don’t mind hopping in the car for a half an hour, I’d say it’s pretty well worth the drive.
Celebration Fresh Hop IPA (6.8%) — It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Seirra Nevada’s (Chico, Calif.) wares. Their Pale Ale and Torpedo Extra IPA are staples in the O’Brien household. Celebration has that same hoppy, piney goodness, but with a deep, copper color and a malty profile. I look forward to my first taste of this every year. First brewed in 1982, this holiday staple never disappoints.
Great Lakes Christmas Ale (7.5%) — This one’s a bit of a heavy-hitter, with a smooth, boozy warmth and big holiday notes of ginger, honey and cinnamon. It might almost be a bit much to pair with a big meal. But I trust you guys to stick to sensible portions and save room for a beer or two. Great Lakes, an Ohio staple, makes plenty of batches that wind up in my fridge, but this is one I look forward to every year.
Mad Elf Ale (11%) — This strong Belgian quadrupel ale is for the adventurous among you. Brewed with ripened cherries, honey and chocolate, this is my favorite issue from the great Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., which is saying a lot. I spent Labor Day weekend at my buddy Matt’s place in Effort, Pa. this year, and he had a handful of these bad boys waiting in the cooler. Needless to say I was pleasantly buzzed before the grill was lit.
Accumulation White IPA (6.2%) — New Belgium claims to have brewed this as a revolt against the traditional dark winter beers, instead brewing this pale, cloudy, wheat-tinged IPA. Big and bitter, and a little bit sweet, the IPA might be a night change of pace and might leave you roof for some extra yams and stuffing.
2Xmas Ale (8%) — Southern Tier, out of Lakewood, brews this spiced double ale with fig past, orange peel, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. I can’t figure out if this will go best with your Christmas ham or as a dessert beer with your holiday cookies. Try not to miss this one.
Indubitably Barleywine (8.5%) — I know I said I was going to give you a big of six-pack inspiration. But it’s the holidays. It’s time for a little excess. I want to throw in a nod to one of Boots Brewing Company’s (89 Public Square, Watertown) newest editions, an English barleywine with burley notes of toffee and sherry. I stole away for a half hour break from a recent shift at work to try this bad boy, and I was sad that I couldn’t stick around for seconds.
Well that should tide you guys over, and I’m not even denting the catalog. There are also great winter bears out there from bigger (and sometimes bought out) craft staples like Sam Adams (WInter Lager), Goose Island (Christmas IPA … this is really good) and plenty of burly stouts and porters around the north country to keep you warm and toasty as the weather gets colder and the roads get more treacherous. Stay safe out there, guys, and have a merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.
Dennis O’Brien’s column (usually) runs on the second Tuesday of every month. Follow him on Instagram @beernerddennis and on untappd at untappd.com/user/StanleyCup94 or email him at dobrien@wdt.net.
