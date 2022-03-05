WATERTOWN — An agricultural-themed talk show rooted on local radio for two decades has bloomed into a podcast that reaches out to a national audience.
The podcast has the same folksy and informative format of radio’s “The Home Grown Show,” but now, anyone, anywhere can tune in at any time to “Jay Matteson’s Rural America” podcast produced by Jefferson County Economic Development.
In its first few episodes, its hosts and co-hosts have heard feedback from as far away as New Mexico.
“For Jefferson County Economic Development, our job is to try to attract new business to Jefferson County,” Jay M. Matteson, Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator said in the makeshift podcast studio, which doubles as his office at the JCED office on Starbuck Avenue. “And whether it’s an agricultural business or maybe a non-agricultural business, having the podcast out there, telling our story, even if it’s a national issue, we’re still putting a Jefferson County flavor on it. That certainly doesn’t hurt our efforts and I got to believe that in the end, it will be very beneficial.”
On Feb. 17, joining Mr. Matteson before the recording of an episode were occasional “Rural America” co-hosts Alan B. Walts, in person, and Ronald C. Robbins, via phone. Mr. Robbins is owner/manager of Robbins Family Grain and North Harbor Dairy in Hounsfield. Mr. Walts was weekly co-hosts with Mr. Matteson during the tenure of “The Home Grown Show” on WTNY-AM 790. The show aired on WTNY from 2009 until December. It moved to that station from WATN-AM which produced it for eight years before a change in the station’s format caused it to be dropped. When it was, then-Gov. David A. Paterson issued a statement on the end of the program: “The Home Grown Show provided a valuable service to the agricultural industry in upstate New York by bringing the industry together on issues of interest, while educating consumers on the importance of agriculture to the New York State economy.”
When “The Home Grown Show” concluded in December, more than 1,000 radio episodes were bagged. They aired live on WATN and were recorded on WTNY.
Mr. Walts, WTNY’s “Home Grown’ co-host, retired in the autumn of 2019, concluding a 44-year career in radio. But Mr. Matteson brought him back for “Rural America,” putting Mr. Walts occasionally on the other side of the production board, with all of that pressure now on Mr. Matteson — a situation made clear in some recent banter between the two.
Mr. Walts made his “Rural America” co-host debut on episode 3 of “Rural America,” titled, “Changing Farmworker Overtime Threshold and Your Dinner Plate.”
“I’m so thrilled to be here, Jay, and I would say that even if I meant it!” Mr. Walts says within the first minute of the episode.
“He hasn’t changed at all, people,” Mr. Matteson responds.
“I’m happier, Jay. Retired. It’s been the two greatest years of my life ... You’re making this way too easy. Here’s the deal. My entire goal in life, my only goal in life, is to take it as easy as possible. The less I do, the more I like it.”
The radio shows, Mr. Matteson said, were fun and informative.
“That’s always been our mantra, and that’s our mantra with this podcast,” he said. “We want to produce good information to the farm and non-farm public, but make it so that it’s fun and entertaining.”
Key outreach
Outreach, Mr. Matteson said, is key to his position as the county’s agricultural coordinator. For example, he also has an agribusiness column regularly featured in NNY Business magazine, published by Johnson Newspapers. But he said it was time to switch things up relating to his talk show.
“Without going to syndication, we were always going to be pretty limited,” he said. “With the radio station, understandably, they had a very set, finite amount of time to record the show. It got difficult to do what we wanted to do within that very defined space.”
Mr. Robbins, who has been on state and national dairy boards and associations, was one of the strongest proponents of a locally produced agricultural-themed podcast.
“I spend a lot of time listening to podcasts, whether it’s things about economics, agriculture or global trade,” Mr. Robbins said. “Most everything I listen to has an agriculture basis to it. That’s basically how I stay in tune to what’s going on around the world and how I run our business.”
The accessibility of a podcast works well with farmers like Mr. Robbins.
“With the technology we have today, I could put on a set of earbuds and while planting corn for 12 hours straight, I could listen to a whole bunch of podcasts and be somewhat productive and at the end of the day, hopefully be a little smarter.”
Mr. Robbins said that for him, podcasts need to be educational.
“But what I was finding was there’s a lot of them out there that do a great job or providing good, solid information, and there’s a whole lot of them that just really dumb our industry down.”
So he approached Mr. Matteson with the local podcast idea.
“I told him I really wanted to try this,” Mr. Robbins said.
But he had a caveat:
“We have to do it in a way that sets us apart, puts us up there kind of with an asterisk, where once we’re accepted, that we’re doing this in a way that is different than most of the other ones out there,” Mr. Robbins said. “We want to be fun and entertaining and at the same time, factual. We don’t want it to be stupid. We don’t want it to be so hokey that people just say, ‘Those guys are whack jobs.’”
“We want to tell rural America’s and especially, its agricultural stories, provide really good information and do it in a format the people will enjoy,” Mr. Matteson said.
“There’s a lot of bad podcasts out there where a lot of people have shied away from just because they dumb our industry down,” Mr. Robbins said. “I felt that we had enough resources available to us, with all the connections we all have around the county, to put a first-rate presentation together on a weekly basis.”
A loyal audience
“One thing about Jay’s program is that everybody he has involved absolutely loves agriculture,” Mr. Walts said. “That shines through in the quality of the production.”
That quality, Mr. Walts said, is appreciated by the program’s audience.
“Even though you can’t see your audience, they are there and they give you input. Not immediate input, but they do give you a lot of input and they’re loyal,” he said. “In the north country and Jefferson County, they rise early, they’re loyal and they’re always with you, once they adopt you.”
“That’s what grabs people — the flavor of the show,” Mr. Matteson said. “If it was just straight news and information, it would be just like everything else that bombards people. You’ve got to tell a story. If you’re not telling a story about whatever that subject is, then you’re not going to have that audience. And Ron, Al and the rest of our guests are very good at that. My job is just to facilitate the conversation.”
A half-dozen “Jay Matteson’s Rural America” podcasts have been produced, ranging in topics from how tensions with Russia and China may affect agricultural trade to the supply of beef and pork.
“I’ve had comments back from as far away as New Mexico,” Mr. Robbins said. “The individual who commented was a retired Border Patrol agent who really enjoyed it and said that he didn’t know a lot about agriculture, but the topic was very timely.”
“It’s one more way to get that word out there,” Mr. Matteson said of the podcast. “And we already hit New Mexico. So let’s keep going.”
