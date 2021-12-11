The Orchestra of Northern New York hopes its two “Comfort and Joy” holiday concerts offer a bit of a respite from the pressures of the pandemic.
“In a year of COVID, and so many people and families struggling on way or another, whether it be kids in school, businesses or personal in families, we wanted to title this ‘Comfort and Joy’ and offer a concert that would maybe bring people back and give them a chance to get away from everything they’re dealing with,” said orchestra director and founder Kenneth B. Andrews.
The Holiday Festival Orchestra of Northern New York will present the concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam at the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Watertown at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St.
“I always make sure we have a mixture of favorites and classics,” Mr. Andrews said. “It’ll be a fun program, and hopefully people will have a chance to kick back and relax.”
The ONNY holiday concerts in the two counties have become fan favorites over the years. They weren’t held last year because of the pandemic.
A highlight of this year’s concerts will be a rendition of the 1822 poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore set to the music of American composer Bill Holcombe. The narrator of the piece will be Jeff Cole, 6 p.m. news anchor and managing editor at WWNY-TV.
“He does so many things for charity,” Mr. Andrews said. “We were very excited when he said he was interested in doing this with us.”
In another highlight of the concerts, Mr. Andrews said, “We’re doing an interesting version of ‘Silent Night,’ which was originally recorded by Mannheim Steamroller.”
The “Stille Nacht” piece was arranged by Chip Davis and Calvin Custer, the longtime Syracuse Symphony Orchestra conductor and arranger who died in 1998.
“It’s a neat arrangement, just beautiful, featuring our principal cellist (Marie-Elaine Gagnon) with a long cello solo.”
“Toy Symphony,” composed sometime in the mid-18th century is another concert highlight. The composer of the light-hearted piece is unknown.
“‘Toy Symphony’ was originally attributed to the composer (Joseph) Haydn,” Mr. Andrews said. “Some people, just recently, have found that it may have been an 18th century monk who created the piece. But credit has always gone to Leopold Mozart.”
In addition to the sounds of a drum and toy trumpet, the piece also features the bird sounds of quail, cuckoo and nightingale.
“As for the bird calls, I have a set of bird calls that I bought many years ago,” Mr. Andrews said.
The annual ONNY holiday concert traditionally features a selection or two from Tschaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Ballet.”
“I pick different dances each year,” Mr. Andrews said,
This year, he has selected the ballet’s “Russian Dance” and “Spanish Dance.”
Traditional favorites in the concerts will include the opening number, “Christmas Festival,” and third tune, “Sleigh Ride,” both by Leroy Anderson; “The Christmas Song” by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé and the 1944 tune “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, in an arrangement by Mr. Custer.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no holiday chorus, traditionally made up of area high school students.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the Friday and Saturday concerts, such as the requirement of masks for audience members.
The holiday concerts are the second in the ONNY’s series lineup for its 34th season. It opened the 2021-22 season in late October when Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, was special guest performer.
“It was one of the best concerts that the orchestra has done, I think,” Mr. Andrews said. “It was just incredible. He was on fire and the orchestra was on fire with him.”
The ONNY had hoped to begin its season in August at the Clayton Opera House, but the pandemic nixed that plan.
“Throughout this whole pandemic, we’ve only performed if we felt the orchestra and audience was safe,” Mr. Andrews said. “August was a case where the board felt there were questions about various aspects of what was going on and decided not to take that chance.”
The orchestra is scheduled to continue its 2021-22 season April 2-3 in Potsdam and Watertown with “The Magnificence of the Earth” and June 30 at Thompson Park with “Adventures in Space.” The “Space” concert will also be presented July 1 at a location to be announced.
Separate from the series, the 16th annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition for junior high and high school students instrumentalists is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at Hosmer Hall.
The details
n WHAT: The Orchestra of Northern New York presents “Comfort and Joy” holiday concerts.
n WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., Watertown.
n TICKETS: Prices for both concerts are $27.
n MORE INFO, TO ORDER TICKETS: Go to onny.org or call the Community Performance Series at 315-267-2277.
