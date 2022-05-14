There are lots of flowers blooming on Paddock Street in Watertown these spring days, especially this past week, fueled by a glorious string of sunny days. But a “Flower” of impressive dimensions, planted on a post the first week of May, has been attracting attention in front of 202 Paddock St.
The Little Free Library is a replica of Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library. In its shadow is a child’s-sized bench, made of cedar and coated with teak oil, with quotes from Dr. Seuss etched into its backboard:
- “You can find magic wherever you look, sit back and relax, all you need is a book.”
- “The more you read, the more things you know. The more you learn, the more places you will go.”
Certainly, a lover of books, a voracious reader, must live here, to create such an inviting, bookish shrine — or so I thought.
But after knocking on 202 Paddock St., I discover that the creator of the Little Free Library and bench is not much of a book reader. David L. Derrigo does read, but mainly woodworking magazines, from front to cover, and is a big fan of Reminisce Magazine.
“But to sit down and read a book, I don’t have the patience for it,” David said on the sidewalk in front of his Little Free Library, while opening its door to reveal a row of books. “But I could do this all day long. My wife was a reader. My kids are all readers. I just don’t have the patience to sit down and read a book.”
In his spare time, David prefers to work with his hands, and the replica Flower Memorial Library and bench are a result of that tendency.
“I’m very proud of it. The way it came out is pretty neat,” he said. “It’s probably one of the best things I ever did.”
“It’s super neat,” agrees Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library director Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge. “I’m really happy that he was inspired by our library to create such a beautiful Little Library for the community. It’s wonderful. I hope that when people go and take out books, they’ll think about our library and maybe get inspired to come in and visit.”
The dimensions of David’s Little Free Library are 32 inches in width, 15 inches tall and 15 inches deep. David visited the real Flower Memorial Library about a dozen times to measure and photograph the building to get his model to 1/12th scale. Like the real building, the model is topped by a rotunda, his made out of black walnut. A friend of David’s did the lathe work for that detail. The front door of the model is also black walnut.
In his library of woodworking creations, the replica is one of David’s smallest. For example, he’s made three bedroom sets for his three great-grandchildren, three desks for his grandchildren and a dining room table. He’s also built beds and dressers. His creations usually go to family members, not the public.
“Then it becomes a job,” David said. “I’ve had people ask me to make them something. I just like doing it at my pace.”
He said he was first inspired to create his Flower library after he watched a video of a Little Free Library resembling a little red schoolhouse being made.
“I was going to build it and drew up the plans for it,” David said. “But I got to thinking about it and thought, ‘What the heck, if I’m going to put that time in it, I think I’ll build a library.’”
But he later returned to those red schoolhouse plans. He recently made two of Little Free Libraries in that schoolhouse theme for his sisters. Dawn Stone will put hers up at her home on Dry Hill and Mary Hankins will install hers at her Pillar Point cottage, David said.
inspired by a ‘carpenter’
David first became intrigued with woodworking when witnessing his grandfather on his mother’s side, John H. Carpenter, craft wood into furniture.
Mr. Carpenter, a lifelong carpenter, died in 1952 at the age of 63 as the result of a lingering illness. His wife, Ella Ethel Hunt Carpenter, died within 45 minutes of his death from a heart attack.
“The first piece of wood I cut was a limb off a tree, about an inch in diameter,” David said. “My grandfather gave me the saw to cut it. I was about 4 years old and I remember doing it. My daughter has that piece of wood I cut back in 1946 or 1947.”
His daughter, Heidi Derrigo Kerris, lives in New Hampshire. He also has two sons, Cary and Matthew. David’s wife, Diane R., died in 2017. In 1987, David, Diane and their two sons opened MACAR’s Interiors in Watertown. The name of the business comes from a mix of the names Matthew and Cary.
“I just took an interest in it,” David said of woodworking. “I also did a lot of woodworking on the houses that we bought and sold.”
He recalled as a child going to Flower Memorial Library and viewing a model of a log cabin-type house — about the size of his library model.
“Somebody way back in the early days built it, carved the furniture for it,” he said. “I remember going there, and every time I had to go up and look at this little house. It just amused me that somebody could do that. It had a fireplace in it, a kitchen, some living room furniture. Somebody had carved all the furniture by hand.”
What David saw at the library is still there — on its second floor, on top of file cabinets and open to the public. There are two glass-encased display cases. One of them has a card, saying, “Made by J.R. Pawling, M.D.”
The “J.R. Pawling” on the card refers to Watertown native Dr. Jessie R. Pawling, who died in 1967 at the age of 83. According to Times files, he was a former X-ray technician of Watertown and a World War I veteran. In 1954, he and his wife, Hyacinth, moved to Florida.
Dr. Pawling’s interest included the creation of miniature furniture. In 1943, he finished an exact model of the consolidated Watertown-Jefferson County emergency control room after three months’ effort. It was first displayed in the window of the local Woolworth & Company store before going on a tour of the county.
His obituary doesn’t mention his work that’s still displayed at Flower Memorial Library, but notes his interests, “aside from the practice of medicine, included the making of miniature furniture of colonial and the early American period ...”
Bookish blocks
Across Sherman Street from David’s residence, at 168 Paddock St., there’s another Little Free Library that has been maintained by a string of owners of the house. It was originally installed in 2014. Property records indicate the home is now owned by Marc R. Favre and Tabitha L. Zafutto-Favre, who purchased the home in February of 2021. David recalled when the home and its Little Free Library were owned by the Farrell family.
“I used to watch little kids in the summertime riding their bike up to it, sit on the ground, read a book, put it back, take another one and go home,” he said. “It has a lot of reaction with the kids.”
He is concerned about vandalism of his Little Free Library. A nearby camera, with a sign indicating its watchfulness, hopes to discourage any such high jinks.
David tried to calculate how long it took to create his Little Library. “If I worked on it eight hours a day, it might be two or three weeks doing it,” he said. The toughest part, he said, was doing the molding around the building’s windows. A few of the details — the ornamental cornices on top of the columns, and the lions — he had to purchase, but he found them made to the scale he was working with.
A friend of David’s, Keith Young of Harrisville, did the work of etching the words, “Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library — Erected MCMIII” (1903) across the roofline of the building. He also did the letters on the bench.
David does his woodworking either at his shop at MACAR’s warehouse, his basement or his garage.
“You’ve got to stay active,” he said. “I turned 80 last October and I’m not one to sit in front of a TV. I like working with my hands and I like to keep busy.”
He plans to keep his Little Free Library out in the wintertime. But he’ll bring in the children’s bench when the snow flies. And in those cooler months, David may find more inspiration. He noted that his two sons now mainly run MACAR’S, and he regularly stops by to visit.
“But I take a couple days a week off,” he said. “But I’m getting ready to retire, retire.”
"Sunday Portrait" is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times' Sunday edition.
About Little Free Libraries
- The Little Free Library at 202 Paddock St. in Watertown is one of 125,000 Little Free Libraries around the world. The first one was created in 2009 when Todd Bol of Hudson, Wis., built a model of a one room schoolhouse. It was a tribute to his mother, a teacher who loved to read. He filled it with books and put it on a post in his front yard. His neighbors and friends loved it, so he built several more and gave them away.
- The first official Little Free Library outside of the Hudson area was put on a bike path in Madison, Wis., in the summer of 2010. In 2012, Little Free Library became a registered nonprofit organization. Its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network. By 2014, LFLs began cropping up in the north country.
- Through its programs, the LFL organization grants no-cost Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved urban, suburban, rural and Native American communities.
- Through its Read in Color program, LFL makes books available representing BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other diverse voices to promote understanding, empathy and inclusion.
- LFL collaborates with schools, public libraries, civic organizations, businesses, and other groups to bring Little Free Libraries to their communities.
- In 2015, Little Free Library was awarded the Library of Congress Literacy Award for its effective implementation of best practices in literacy and reading promotion.
- The Little Free Library website, littlefreelibrary.org, has a map where its libraries can be found. But the list is not exhaustive. Many Little Free Libraries, including some in Watertown, are not listed on the site. Little Free Library also offers a mobile app.
- The LFL website also has tips on how to build a library, including plans, blueprints and common building mistakes. Pre-made Little Free Libraries are also available for purchase on the site.
