The elderly man climbed out of his Honda CRV parked along the State Street curb in Heuvelton, clutched his cane and started his steady trek up a small incline to the village diner. The morning sun was behind him, casting his shadow to the sidewalk slightly ahead of him, as if his legend was the guide. He then passed under an American flag proudly waving outside of the veteran-owned eatery and walked inside, where as usual, he was warmly welcomed.
“I didn’t use to be this slow, until about four years ago. I’d run into back problems,” Douglas A. White told me as he took a seat at a table with some of his friends at L.E.A’S diner.
Doug is 100 and makes this trip several times a week, driving himself from his home located about 2 miles out of the village on the Flackville road. On this day, Friday, May 7, he made the trip to the village with his wife, Evelyn, and son Gary, who drove Doug’s vehicle and escorted Evelyn to North Country Chiropractic just down the street from L.E.A’S as Doug met his buddies at the diner.
“He’s a legend here in Heuvelton,” said Thomas R. Woodward.
There are many reasons local residents have come to that conclusion. Diner co-owner Steve Bogardus served up just one of them:
“He’s one of the only persons I see parallel park on Main Street, and he does it perfectly — not holding up traffic at all.”
But the essence of Doug’s legend involves much more. Mainly, he’s a World War II Navy veteran blessed with generally good health and is someone who deeply loves his Heuvelton community. His mind and memory are as sharp as his desire to keep being engaged with that community.
I was told about Doug by Jeremiah S. Papineau, Foundation Director at the Volunteer Transportation Center. Jeremiah met Doug as part of his rounds for the annual VTC Chili Cook-Off. Doug was glad to meet with me over coffee. His war service was most intriguing.
According to the Pew Research Center, 16 million American men and women served in World War II. About 300,000 of them are still alive, with more than 200 dying each day.
Doug served aboard the USS Black (D-666). The ship was a Fletcher-class destroyer launched in 1943 and which served until the Vietnam War. She was decommissioned in 1969.
Doug is a 1939 graduate of Heuvelton High School, where his name can be found on a baseball championship trophy from 1938. He was the team’s catcher. Doug also played basketball and soccer.
He grew up working on his father’s dairy farm and kept up his farm chores after taking at job at the Grange League Federation (GLS) in Heuvelton. Agway formed in 1964 when GLS and Eastern States Farmers’ Exchange merged. Doug had been working at GLS for two years on Dec. 7, 1941.
“Of course, everybody was surprised,” he said of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the U.S. into the war.
Doug volunteered for the Navy. “I didn’t want to be in the mud or whatever.”
In October of 1942, he boarded a train in the village of Heuvelton, which took him to Albany. The recruits were then bused to Naval Station Newport, R.I., for training.
“I don’t think there was 50 fellas who had been to sea,” Doug recalled. “All the rest of us were what they called boots — someone right out of basic training. And all we had was five weeks of basic training because they needed personnel so bad.”
According to hullnumber.com, the USS Black saw her first combat early in 1944 during the invasion of Majuro Atoll at Marshall Islands and overall received six battle stars for her World War II service.
It did everything from bombarding the enemy’s homeland to delivering mail. In January of 1944, its sailors rescued 22 survivors of two downed patrol aircraft 50 miles south of Jaluit Atoll, Marshall Islands. The ship once weathered a typhoon at sea, taking at 52-degree roll, Doug said. At the end of the war, the USS Black served in occupied Japanese waters.
Doug’s first job on the USS Black was as a lookout. From there, he manned the 40mm guns and later the 5”/38 cal. guns.
“When you’re shooting at aircraft, you’d probably get off 15 shots out a minute,” he said of the 5-inch guns.
He recalled the time a Japanese plane was shot down and crash-landed 30 feet away from his ship. USS Black crewmen retrieved the pilot’s body before the plane sank.
“We got him aboard. He was dead, of course,” Doug said. “He had a Japanese flag wrapped around him. The skipper got his parachute.”
Doug said he clipped the pilot’s name off his shirt.
“That got lost,” he said. “I had it until about 10 years ago and it came up missing.”
The Japanese pilot was given a burial at sea.
“We wrapped him in a mattress cover and put in three projectiles, to sink,” Doug recalled. “He had orders on him, and they said they were going to send them to a bigger ship to be decoded. We never heard what it was.”
Doug, who served for 44 months, left the Navy as a petty officer/3rd class coxswain. He said that he was like many other war veterans who never talked about their service.
“But in the last four or five years, I’m able to,” he said.
He was asked what changed to allow him to do that.
“I don’t know. It’s too bad. A lot of my friends saw action — and those foot soldiers.”
But later in our chat, it became apparent as to why Doug had been reluctant to talk about his service. His composure was lost when I mentioned that the USS Black seemed to serve him and his crew mates well.
Tightly gripping his USS Black (decaf) coffee mug, with the inscription, “You Will Live Forever in Our Hearts,” Doug’s bottom lip trembled and his head, topped with a blue Navy cap, lowered. One of his hands swiped away a few tears. More than a minute passed in silence at the table. He accepted a napkin from a dispenser.
“I start talking — that’s why we didn’t talk about it,” Doug finally said. “When we come back, you know ... to this life.”
After the war, at age 25, Doug returned to Heuvelton, where he continued to be a dairy farmer. His other jobs included working as a bus driver for almost two decades for Heuvelton Central School District.
On Aug. 25, 1946, he married M. Evelyn White, a graduate of Potsdam High School and St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing, Ogdensburg.
“I met her on a blind date when I was home on leave,” Doug recalled. “We went to a movie and then to Hotel Denny here in town.”
This year, they will celebrate their 75th anniversary.
“I’m very fortunate that she likes sports,” Doug said.
The couple is a fixture at local school sporting events and Doug is a huge Syracuse University basketball fan.
They have three children, Philip (Verna) White Sr., Camillus; Gail (Steven) Jemison, Colorado, and Gary, Heuvelton; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A son, Thomas G. White, is deceased. Gary, whose wife Myrna, died in 2017, lives next door to Doug and his grandkids help out with chores at Doug’s home.
“I mowed the lawn right up until last year,” Doug said.
He still manages to weed in his garden and he enjoys driving Evelyn around to various appointments.
“I like to drive,” he said. “And you know, I don’t want to brag, but I’ve never had an accident in my life.”
But there were people who collided with him, he said.
“So anyway, I’ll probably go out of here and have an accident, you know. I’ll say I was overdue for one.”
The regular drives to the diner keep him busy and give him pleasure. Sports and politics are hot topics.
“He’s like an encyclopedia,” friend and coffee buddy Thomas R. Woodward said. “What he don’t know, he makes me look up on my cell phone.”
“Yah, I’d say, ‘Tom, check me out on this,’” Doug said, laughing. “Check my memory.”
“He’s got a good memory,” Tom said. “He can remember more than I can, and I’ll be 70 in July.”
Diner customers easily remember the day a few months ago, on Dec. 22, when village mayor Barbara Lashua proclaimed that date Douglas A. White Day, as he turned 100. The proclamation that she signed marking the honor hangs in the diner, near the table where Doug and his buddies meet. I called Barbara a few days after I met with Doug.
“I think the long and short of it is Doug White serves as a reminder as to what it means to be an honorable citizen,” she said. “He’s just a remarkable gentleman. We’re so fortunate to have him and Evelyn. They’re such an integral part of the Heuvelton fabric.”
Doug’s community service included serving several years on the local school board.
“He’s interested in our historical association,” Barbara said. “He’s given some verbal accounts of changes that have occurred in the village. We’ve been able to record those accounts for the future.’’
As for Doug’s future, I asked him what he’d like to be remembered for.
“I don’t know. I don’t think I’m that important,” he said.
“I told him you’re the nicest guy I’ve ever met,” Tom said.
Doug, always a gentleman, smiled.
“Well, thank you,” he said.
“Sunday Portrait” is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times’ Sunday edition. Contact Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net.
