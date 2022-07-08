For most of his life, rock by rock, J. Briggs McAndrews has been living in his own personal stone age.
“There’s a saying,” Briggs said on a recent July morning at his Sackets Harbor home as a refreshing breeze off Lake Ontario provided relief from the beginnings of a hot day. “Every stone has a spot. There’s a book that says you can tell by the ‘clink’ when you drop it in.”
Briggs, a rock-solid citizen of Sackets Harbor, loves stone walls and has been building them for decades. His home property on Ontario Street has walls totalling 600 feet in different sections, carefully dropped in place by Briggs over the years. He has a map noting where the stones are from and where they’re placed.
Briggs and his wife, Isabelle, purchased the property at 372 Ontario St. in 1986. He was a school administrator at the time at Bethlehem Central School District, just south of Albany. A co-worker there, who grew up in Gouverneur, told him he should visit Sackets Harbor sometime.
“We drove along here and there was a little cottage here,” Briggs recalled. “The sun was setting. My wife looked at it and said, ‘Let’s buy it.’ We bought it the same night.”
They ultimately tore down the cottage. The first section of their current home was built in 2002, with an addition added in 2009. “And that’s when we moved here permanently,” Briggs said.
The walls added over the years are about waist-high, some lower. Some are more than 3-feet thick.
“They’re solid,” Briggs said. “They’re not going anywhere.”
However, the McAndrews home will soon have new owners. The couple is selling it to be closer to their daughter, who lives near Albany. The walls will remain, which makes Briggs a little nervous.
“My hope is it’s sold to someone who likes to do some gardening,” he said. “The walls stay pretty solid. They’ve lasted winters and everything.”
The stones in the walls were gathered by Briggs from around the U.S. and the world — from the bell and clock tower at United Presbyterian Church in the village to Nice, France. Many of the larger rocks and stone pavers were moved from Pennsylvania.
The smaller, worldly rocks act more as mementoes than foundations.
“They’re all the places we’ve traveled, where I’ve always grabbed a few stones, small ones, and brought them back,” he said of the treks he and his wife have taken.
His stone-gathering has been intrepid at times. For example, the historic stone bridge on Military Road in Sackets Harbor was closed to traffic in May 2001 when erosion caused the partial collapse of a parapet underneath the structure. In 1932, the state education department placed a plaque at the bridge site, inscribed, “President James Monroe was greeted by survivors of Revolution at this bridge Aug. 4, 1817. Saluted with 19 guns at arrival in village.”
The 222-year-old bridge was reopened after repairs in 2003. Briggs had watched some of the repairs.
“I noticed they were throwing some of the stones away in the landfill,” he said. “So I followed them one day and took a couple trailer loads of stone.”
Different sections of his walls at his home range from 150 feet to 60 feet in length.
“I’ve been building walls since I was a kid,” Briggs said. “I just like building walls.”
It all began in Pennsylvania swampland.
creating lake hideaway
Briggs and his wife grew up in Moscow, Pa., about 60 miles southeast of Scranton.
“My father’s family had a couple of old farms, purchased back in the 1850s,” Briggs said. “They weren’t farming them when I was growing up. But my father bought one from his uncle.”
The 54 acres contained lots of swampland.
“And then he had this dream to drain the entire swamp,” Briggs, the oldest of four children, said. “We spent probably 10 years of our childhood cutting and burning trees and cleaning the swamp, which ultimately my father had dug out.”
His father (Francis, who died in 1993) created a swimming club, Lake Hideaway, at the site which grew to a yearly membership of 400. The property also contained picnic grounds, a storage garage along with basketball and pickleball courts. Briggs worked as a lifeguard at the lake as a teen.
“As part of that lake-building thing, there were walls we had to tear down and move,” Briggs said. “They were in the way of certain things, like where dad wanted a parking lot.”
Briggs’s younger brother ran the establishment for several years after the death of Francis. His wife, Jean, died in 2011. The family sold the business, which Briggs said is now known for its glamorous camping or “glamping.”
Briggs’s Sackets Harbor home was also home to five weighty concrete-and-wood benches from the original Lake Hideaway. He’ll be taking one with him, and another, now lakeside on his property, will remain at that site. He donated another to a village resident.
“And there are two more further down Ontario Street,” Briggs said. He said one of those new owners of the benches plans to put it lakeside.
“And another guy has it out near the road for people to sit down if they want,” Briggs said.
Schools, community service
Briggs earned his undergraduate degree at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. He then attended Colgate University, Hamilton, for his master’s degree and Penn State for his doctorate. He spent 18 years at the Bethlehem Central School District as assistant superintendent. He then spent about another 18 years as superintendent at the Niskayuna Central School District. In Niskayuna, his wife worked as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Prime Properties. The couple was instrumental in creating the Niskayuna Community Foundation in 2000.
Briggs was named Sackets Harbor’s Citizen of the Year in 2021. He was honored for his work ranging from creating a community garden to creating bocce ball courts and for the restoration project at the Presbyterian church.
Now, the McAndrews are ready to move back to Niskayuna to be closer to their daughter, Donna, and family.
“We will miss Sackets Harbor a lot,” Briggs said. “It’s a beautiful place and there are very nice people here. They jump in and do things. And they even help build and get people together to play bocce. It’s been a great place for us, but we’re getting closer to family and a place we know, which is good for us.”
The couple’s other child, Scott, died in 2006 at the age of 37 while acting as a ski patroller on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Scott was one of three ski patrollers who died on the mountain on April 6, 2006. The patrollers, according to mammothmountain.com, were fencing off a fumarole when the snow around the vent collapsed. A stone monument sits at the summit of Mammoth Mountain in honor of the three who died due to asphyxiation by the volcanic gases.
Scott was involved in the Outward Bound program, the leading provider of outdoor education programs that allow young people to explore their personal potential. At the Niskayuna Community Foundation, Briggs and Isabelle established an annual Outward Bound scholarship for Niskayuna High School students.
Sackets Harbor Board of Trustees member Mark A. Pacilio, who has been on the board since 2020, and also served as a trustee from 2003 to 2007, said that Briggs is a man of ideas and action.
“That’s why Briggs got Citizen of the Year — for all the things he has done and stands for,” Mr. Pacilio said. “He’s just one of those people that make you say, ‘Wow — if more people could be more like Briggs and Isabelle, this would be a better place, with great spirit and passion for the village.’”
That spirit is especially reflected in the village’s bocce ball league, created about a half dozen years ago, Mr. Pacilio said.
“He did everything year one,” Mr. Pacilio said. “He provided little trophies, did all the organizing, personally worked with the DPW to ensure that we had those two bocce courts that were built back then. And this year, he spearheaded a third bocce court. He worked hard to raise money and to work with us at the board to ensure that we put some funds in our budget for this upcoming year. By July 1, the third court was done.”
Mr. Pacilio added that Briggs took care of league details, from getting and sharing scores to organizing a year-end banquet.
“We’re ready for the league, whenever that starts, and he’s passed the baton to another person,” Mr. Pacilio said. “He’s certainly a man of many talents, and he’s always shown a great interest in the village. When you drive by his residence, you can see the pride that he takes. He and his wife Isabelle will be sorely missed.”
At their home on Ontario Street, the McAndrews will leave a certain rock-solid legacy behind. It began after Briggs created an inukshuk, a vertical mound of rocks, often in the form of a human figure. Briggs’s largest and original inukshuk overlooks a lake bluff.
“You’ll see inukshuks down the street,” Briggs said. “That one right there is the original. People said, ‘Oh! I want one of those.’”
Briggs made his first one at the suggestion of a Canadian friend.
“We found some stones and made one,” he said.
Inukshuks, appropriately, can also represent hope and friendship, which for the McAndrews, continue to be the bedrock of their character, wherever their new journeys take them.
