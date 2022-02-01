CROGHAN — After watching a TikTok video, a village resident decided to take advantage of the cold weather and build an igloo.
Lydia Diaz froze tinted water in cake pans, then assembled the blocks into a dome on the front lawn of her 6831 Mechanic St. home. The igloo is 6 feet, 5 inches wide by 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Ms. Diaz enlisted the help of her co-worker and self-described “crazy outdoorsy aunt” Nancy Monnat-Widrick to assemble the 204 blocks into the ice creation.
The two used “snow-crete” — snow mixed with water to adhere the blocks together.
Ms. Monnat-Widrick said the conditions had to be just right to allow the ice blocks and slushy snow to hold together. The two worked in subzero temperatures at night, on weekends and during lunch breaks from Nancy’s Unisex Salon, for 15½ hours to create the igloo.
Ms. Diaz said she did not keep track of how long it took her to freeze the blocks. Her aunt pointed out that the construction involved a lot of trial and error. At first, Ms. Diaz used food coloring to tint the ice but found that tie-dye solution worked better. When the temperatures were not cold enough, the walls collapsed.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ms. Monnat-Widrick said. “A lot of kids have come and looked at it.”
“It’s been a big hit on Facebook,” Ms. Diaz added.
At night the igloo is lighted, which gives the creation the look of stained-glass. The creators did not know how long the igloo would hold up and talked about giving it a coating of water to strengthen it.
