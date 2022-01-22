48 babies and counting

Infertility affects about 12% of women aged 15 to 44 in the United States, and couples can spend tens of thousands of dollars seeking help from medical experts during their journey. NASCAR’s Kyle and Samantha Busch know this story all too well.
The couple experienced issues with infertility while trying to get pregnant with their first child in 2014. They made the decision to seek help through in vitro fertilization shortly after.
“We tried to have children naturally for quite a while, and it wasn’t working. So ultimately we had to go through the route of IVF,” Samantha Busch told CharlotteFive recently. “In going through that, we realized it’s not only a physical and emotional struggle, but the financial hurdles are also crazy — and things add up so fast, and insurance doesn’t cover any of it.”
The Busch family welcomed their first son, Brexton, in 2015. The joy the couple felt in being able to have their own bundle of joy inspired them to launch the Bundle of Joy Fund — an organization created in September 2015 to provide grants to Charlotte-area families seeking IVF due to infertility.
They recently hosted their annual fundraiser — with a theme of Vegas Baby — where they announced that Bundle of Joy has helped over 80 families with IVF costs. More than $1 million has been raised.
And Baby No. 48 in the group was born only a few weeks ago.
To distribute the money, Bundle of Joy partners with The Reach Clinic in Charlotte and Lake Norman. Several factors contribute to the selection process, including the overall medical and financial needs of the applicants. Applicants also complete an essay, and a panel reviews it all before making a decision.
“Many of them (Bundle of Joy recipients) have said this is life-changing,” Kyle Busch said. “Them not having the means to go through it themselves, they would never be able to have children. So, with us being able to raise money and raise awareness, it has been very rewarding to be able to do that.”
In a short video presentation, Samantha Busch could be seen presenting Bundle of Joy families with checks for tens of thousands of dollars, explaining that the foundation wanted to help them along their IVF journey. Recipients were overwhelmed with emotions, knowing they had financial backing during a stressful time. It’s not just about the money
“Of course, the grants are the main focus, but it is also about education and empowerment,” Samantha Busch said. “This is why we share our story openly, so other women will feel comfortable asking questions or talking about it, and finding the support groups they require. This community is amazing.”
The families get together for birthdays, there’s a Bundle of Joy annual gathering and even a Facebook group for them to keep in touch.
When Kyle and Samantha Busch began their fertility journey, they found they each had presenting factors that affected their ability to conceive naturally.
“We started IVF shortly after we found out that I had male factor and she (Samantha) had female factor. That was around February or March 2014,” Kyle Busch said. “We then started the process of shots and preparing. Our son was implanted in September and born in May 2015. Since then, we have had five other rounds that have not taken, so it’s not 100% success rate each time.”
The couple also shared news during the Vegas Baby fundraiser that during their last round of treatments, they decided to move forward again with a gestational carrier who is now 19 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.
“Brexton is so excited to become a big brother,” Samantha Busch said.
