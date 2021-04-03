CANTON — The St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices are participating in the annual honorary membership drive of the state Sheriffs’ Institute.
The Sheriffs’ Institute is a centralized training and program resource for all county sheriff’s offices and has operated The Sheriffs’ Camp at Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes region for 45 years. More than 800 children from low-income families attend the summer camp each year, and the Sheriffs’ Institute covers the full cost of camp and transportation.
“In these difficult economic times we cannot forget our youth who will not have the opportunity for a summer camp experience or a summer vacation,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe and Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said in statements last week.
The camp is designed to provide summer recreation and “to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them,” according to a Sheriffs’ Institute news release.
Financial support for several of the Sheriffs’ Institute programs, including The Sheriffs’ Camp, is sourced from Honorary Membership dues. To become an honorary member or learn more about The Sheriffs’ Camp, visit sheriffsinstitute.org.
