Behaviors associated with ADHD indisputable

Psychologist John Rosemond says ADHD is not “real” in the same sense as leukemia or diabetes. The latter can be objectively verified and measured. Not so with ADHD. Pexels

The Wall Street Journal recently published a letter from a gentleman who, apparently speaking from personal experience, claimed that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is real, then extolled the benefits of the stimulant medications typically prescribed when the diagnosis is made. Effectively, said gentleman parroted the false narrative peddled by Big Pharma and Big Mental Health — meaning, he is mistaken.

First and foremost, ADHD is not “real” in the same sense as leukemia or diabetes. The latter can be objectively verified and measured. Not so with ADHD. It is a concept, nothing more. No test will reliably identify it. The diagnostic criteria are entirely subjective. Therefore, a person diagnosed as “having” ADHD does not “have” more than a diagnosis.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.