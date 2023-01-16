I have sizable regrets over buying in bulk

You do not wander around a warehouse store and browse, writes Lori Borgman. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

I don’t want to point fingers or name names, but you-know-who is the reason I shop Costco alone. If this certain someone goes along, we are likely to be pushing a cart so loaded you can’t see over the top of it.

I remind him that the reason we joined Costco was because prices at the pharmacy were good when we self-insured.

