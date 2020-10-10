Can the Oswego County Childcare Assistance Program help you?

OSWEGO COUNTY – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect children and families, with education being one of the biggest adjustments. The Oswego County Department of Social Services’ Childcare Assistance Program may be able to help parents of children participating in remote learning this school year.
“Many school children are learning – at least in part – remotely from their school districts due to the pandemic,” said Christine Bradshaw, senior social welfare examiner, Oswego County DSS. “The Childcare Assistance Program may be able to help pay for childcare services with an eligible provider while a child is participating remote learning.”
New York state approved the expansion of childcare services provided to families affected by the coronavirus through local social services districts.
As a result, Oswego County DSS may be able to subsidize daycare expenses related to:
- work or work activities
- attending an approved school or training program
- teen parents attending high school
- physical or mental incapacity of a parent or adult caretaker
- adults receiving temporary assistance and participating in work requirements
- working families transitioning from temporary assistance
Eligibility is based on income and family size. Income must be at or below the maximum low-income level. The family must have children aged 12 or younger, or children over age 12 with special needs. They must also have an approved childcare need, approved daycare provider, and meet all verification requirements.
For more information or to find out if eligible to receive help with childcare expenses, call 315-963-5278 or email childcare@oswegocounty.com.
