CANTON — A new advisory committee is forming following a monthslong review of Canton’s Recreation Department.
Since mid-December, the joint town and village Recreation Committee has virtually gathered with a community advisory group to “reimagine Canton recreation.” One of several recommendations from the review, the municipal and community group moved to create a standing committee of six to eight members.
Other recommendations, which are published on the municipal website, include considering alternative management models for the Recreation Pavilion; expanding shared services for facility maintenance; exploring economic development funding opportunities; and establishing a capital project fund.
The recommendations distinguish the responsibilities of the municipalities and community members or partner organizations. Budgeting and staffing decisions, for instance, are noted as municipal responsibilities, and continued organization of community recreation events, clubs and supplemental fundraising is designated a responsibility of partner organizations.
The full recommendations are viewable at cantonny.gov/community/parks-recreation.
In a news release Friday, municipal officials requested those wanting to serve on the advisory committee to fill out an online interest form by 4 p.m. June 2. Residents can follow the link from the municipal website or pick up forms from the municipal building, 60 Main St.
“Recreation Advisory Committee members will be a valuable year-round resource to the municipal recreation team, sharing ideas, providing a sounding board, and serving as a liaison to their recreation interest groups in the community,” the release reads.
The committee is expected to meet monthly and work with the municipal recreation director.
Since former Director Jimmi L. Putman’s resignation in September, the position has been vacant. Applications, with letters of interest and resumes, are being accepted until 4 p.m. May 28, and an appointment will be provisional pending successful completion of Civil Service exam requirements.
You can send materials to the municipal building, care of the Recreation Committee, or in an email to village Clerk Sally L. Noble, snoble@cantonny.gov. The full job description is posted to cantonny.gov.
