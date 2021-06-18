CANTON — The municipal Recreation Department is anticipating swimming lessons will resume this summer after a pandemic hiatus.
Starting July 1 and running through Aug. 6, twice weekly swimming lessons are planned for weekday mornings at the Canton Central School District pool. Town and village residents can sign up for Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday sessions between 8 and 11 a.m. for five weeks.
The sessions are open for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Locker rooms will be available for bathroom use, showering and changing, though municipal officials have not yet determined whether parents will be allowed in the school.
The first four weeks of lessons will be held at the pool, and the fifth week is expected to focus on open water swimming at Taylor Park Beach.
Cost for the full five weeks for town and village residents is $40 for the first child, and $25 for each additional child registered. Cost for non-residents is $50.
Registration can be completed online at forms.gle/iWVnPGebfkrcNowX6. Paper copies of the registration form are also available at the municipal building, 60 Main St. Cash or check payment is due the first day of lessons.
Questions about swimming lessons should be directed to Elizabeth Burke at elizabethkb13@gmail.com or 315-854-3142.
