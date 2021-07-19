Dance classes for kids being offered in Canton

Dancers take a class at Watertown’s In Motion School of Dance in 2009. The Canton Recreation Department is hosting introduction to dance sessions this month. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Recreation Department is hosting a four-day introduction to dance program for kids next week.

The program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, in the Riley Room on the upper level of the Canton Pavilion. Lessons are designed for children ages 6 to 9, and the cost is $15 for all four days.

Canton Central School graduate Abby Metcalf will lead the program with 14 years of dance experience. Classes will focus on basic introduction to ballet and jazz, starting with positions and building to routines. No prior experience or special shoes are required.

Register for the program online at forms.gle/G9C1uVuXw5448wJy8. Payment may be submitted by cash or check on the first day of the program.

More information about the Recreation Department’s summer programming is posted to cantonny.gov.

