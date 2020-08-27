CANTON — The Recreation Department this week announced that Taylor Park and Community Beach will close for the summer after Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 8.
The park and beach, located on Outer Miner Street Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends, through Monday, Sept. 7.
Kayaks are available for rent at $5 for two hours. The Recreation Department is not taking reservations for the outdoor pavilions at Taylor and Bend In The River parks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, please contact the Canton Recreation Department at 315-386-3992, or email the department at recreation@cantonny.gov.
