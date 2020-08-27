Taylor Park and Beach will close after Labor Day

Emma Warner and John Mikolay work on a sand sculpture in 2012, at the Taylor Park beach in Canton. Taylor Park and the Community Beach will close for the 2020 season after Labor Day Weekend, on Sept. 8. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Recreation Department this week announced that Taylor Park and Community Beach will close for the summer after Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 8.

The park and beach, located on Outer Miner Street Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Kayaks are available for rent at $5 for two hours. The Recreation Department is not taking reservations for the outdoor pavilions at Taylor and Bend In The River parks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please contact the Canton Recreation Department at 315-386-3992, or email the department at recreation@cantonny.gov.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.