CANTON — Pending finalization, the joint town and village Recreation Committee is planning to close Taylor Park and Community Beach for the season after Labor Day Weekend.
The beach will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, as lifeguards head back to school. The beach will reopen for the holiday from Saturday, Sept. 4, until Labor Day. The beach will likely close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
For more information, contact the Canton Recreation Department at 315-386-3992, or email the department at recreation@cantonny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.