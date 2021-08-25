Canton park and beach will close after Labor Day

Emma Warner and John Mikolay work on a sand sculpture in 2012 at Taylor Park beach in Canton. Taylor Park and the Community Beach will close for the 2021 season after Labor Day Weekend. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Pending finalization, the joint town and village Recreation Committee is planning to close Taylor Park and Community Beach for the season after Labor Day Weekend.

The beach will be closed Friday, Sept. 3, as lifeguards head back to school. The beach will reopen for the holiday from Saturday, Sept. 4, until Labor Day. The beach will likely close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For more information, contact the Canton Recreation Department at 315-386-3992, or email the department at recreation@cantonny.gov.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.