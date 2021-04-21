CANTON — The Recreation Department this week announced that Taylor Park Beach will open for the summer starting Memorial Day weekend, on May 29.
The park and beach, located on Outer Miner Street Road, will be open on weekends only until the end of June. Beginning Monday, June 28, the beach will be open daily, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends.
Swimming lessons for all levels will also be offered at the Canton Central School pool on mornings in July.
The Recreation Department is still looking for lifeguards and swim instructors to oversee the summer programming. Applications are available at the village clerk’s office in the Municipal Building, 60 Main St., or online.
More information about the required certificates is posted to the municipal website, cantonny.gov.
Applications and copies of required certificates will be accepted through Friday, May 7. They can be sent to or dropped off at the municipal building, care of the Recreation Committee.
Questions should be directed to Beach Director Anita Francis at afrancis@ccsdk12.org.
