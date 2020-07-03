CANTON — The Canton Recreation Department on Thursday announced that Taylor Park Community Beach will reopen for the summer on Monday.
The Beach, located on Outer Miner Street Road in Canton, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends.
Kayaks will be available for rental at $5 for two hours.
To keep visitors and staff safe and healthy, Canton Recreation asks the following:
— Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
— Practice personal hygiene: wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer, which is available in the restrooms.
— Please maintain proper social distancing of 6 feet from those not in your household. To accomplish this, there may be times that we have to limit the number of people on the beach and in the water at one time.
— Wear a mask to protect others around you and decrease the chance of spread of COVID-19.
— Be courteous and understanding. Our staff members are here to help keep you safe.
For more information, please contact the Canton Recreation Department at 315-386-3992, or email the department at recreation@cantonny.gov.
